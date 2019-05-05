MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Match Cricket Score Online: Gill, Lynn off to positive start

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to book a playoff spot for themselves when they face off against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI are already through to the top four and need a win to finish in the second position, thus getting a chance to participate in the first Qualifier.

But for KKR, this is a do-or-die encounter. If they lose, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the fourth team into the playoffs, despite losing their final encounter by four wickets to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams have all the reasons in the world to pull off a win.

IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.