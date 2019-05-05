MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Match Cricket Score Online: Gill, Lynn off to positive start

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Catch Live score and updates of Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will look to book a playoff spot for themselves when they face off against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. MI are already through to the top four and need a win to finish in the second position, thus getting a chance to participate in the first Qualifier.

But for KKR, this is a do-or-die encounter. If they lose, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be the fourth team into the playoffs, despite losing their final encounter by four wickets to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams have all the reasons in the world to pull off a win.

IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score: Follow in Bengali, Tamil

ANOTHER ONE!

SIX! This one is even better - it was a fuller one from Chahar - Lynn stepped aside  and played it inside out for second six in the over.

SIX!

STRAIGHT SIX! Hit it straight by Lynn, it was a slow one from Chahar,. Lynn game himself room and hit it straight for the big one. 

LYNN ON FIRE!

FREE HIT FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah bowled a full toss above the waist and it has been hammered for a boundary by Chris Lynn. He also getsa  free hit now. 

SMASHED!

FOUR! Pitched outside off stump from  Maling and Chris Lynn has hammered that one for a boundary. Hit it hard and fast. That was so good to watch.

BIG ONE!

SIX! First six of the match and it comes from Lynn's bat. He has connected well and hit it straight into the stands. KKR end the third over on a good note.

Slow start from KKR

The first two overs have been really tight for KKR. Both Mitch and Krunal bowled tight lines and gave no space for Gill or Lynn to operate. 2 overs gone, KKR 5/0

HERE WE GO!

Shubman Gill and Chris Lynn are out to bat for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians start the attack with Mitchell McClenaghan. HERE WE GO!

Skippers speak

Dinesh Karthik: Everybody is as calm as we can get. It is important game for both teams and they will come firing. One change - Prasidh comes in place of Piyush. They have done a good job so far in the tournament. Obviously both are quality players, so we expect them to deliver.

Rohit Sharma: We are going to bowl. The last few decisions we have made on this surface have been based on the opposition. Today we wanted to see a total on the board and then see how we go from there. It is important but at the moment we don't want to think about it. We are more focused on playing good cricket. Not worry about the table. It is the last league game, we want to focus on good cricket. We have two changes - Mitch McClenaghan for Lewis and Ishan Kishan for Sran. It gets you into the momentum and the playing pressure games are always important going forward. We had a great game last time. It was not a great total, but the bowlers came out and bowled well.

MI vs KKR Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robbie Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier

TOSS!

Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl!

Pre-match talk

"We got some work to do in the batting department, Quinny [Quinton de Kock] has been good but we need help from the other batters. The confidence is there and we need to understand what's the par score at a venue and I thought we did 70-80 percent of the basics right in the batting, only few games we let our batting collapse a little bit but we are hoping to get better." - Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians' captain

MI vs KKR Predicted Playing XI

MI Predicted Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis/Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran/Beuran Hendricks, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

KKR Predicted Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav/Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders. This will be the final group stage match of the tournament and both the teams have everything to play for today!

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score:

Teams: Mumbai Indians (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Ishan Kishan, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks

Kolkata Knight Riders (From): Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Nikhil Naik, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

