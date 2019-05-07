IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 Live Score Streaming, MI vs CSK Match Live Cricket Score Online: CSK lose Faf cheaply

IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: First Indian Premier League qualifier will witness two three-time IPL champions going head-to-head at Chepauk. For the winner it will be a chance to not just go through to the final but also possibly send the other out of contention. (MI vs CSK Full scorecard)

Recent history has Mumbai Indians in strong position against Chennai Super Kings. In their last seven meetings, MI have lost just once and this season had ended CSK’s winning run at home.

IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and live Streaming of tonight’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.