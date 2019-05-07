IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 Live Score Streaming, MI vs CSK Match Live Cricket Score Online: CSK lose Faf cheaplyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-score-streaming-mi-vs-csk-qualifier-1-5715131/
IPL 2019 Qualifier 1 Live Score Streaming, MI vs CSK Match Live Cricket Score Online: CSK lose Faf cheaply
IPL 2019 MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Chennai Super Kings play Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Qualifier 1.
IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: First Indian Premier League qualifier will witness two three-time IPL champions going head-to-head at Chepauk. For the winner it will be a chance to not just go through to the final but also possibly send the other out of contention. (MI vs CSK Full scorecard)
Recent history has Mumbai Indians in strong position against Chennai Super Kings. In their last seven meetings, MI have lost just once and this season had ended CSK’s winning run at home.
IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and live Streaming of tonight’s IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Qualifier 1, MI vs CSK Live Score and Updates: Follow in Tamil and Bengali
GONE!
Another spinner is introduced and another wicket falls! This is a spinner's haven and is proving to be one. Jayant Yadav introduced into the attack and he began with a no ball, to give away a free hit, and then went for a boundary. NOW he gets rid of Raina. Suresh Raina tried to play it on the turn towards the leg side but gets a top edge and it is taken comfortably by Jayant himself. Raina walks after scoring 5 from 7 balls. CSK are 12/2
GONE!
Spin once again. Rahul Chahar gets the ball now. Faf had survived in the previous over but not this time. First ball, wicket! Gets the ball to pitch outside off, Faf once again slashes it and this time it is straight into Anmolpreet Singh's hands. That was poor from Faf especially after the shot in the previous over. He's gone for 6 from 11 balls. CSK are 6/1
FOUR!
Spin early on in the form of Krunal Pandya and almost gets the wicket. Quicker one by Krunal, Faf slashes at it and it goes aerial. Bumrah with a leap but not enough to catch at it short third man. Ball runs away to the boundary
Single on the last ball
Lasith Malinga with a good start. Got the ball to pitch on middle and off and seam away each time. Faf left one alone and just about got the bat on the remaining. A single on the last ball to deny a maiden over and retain the strike.
WE'RE SET!
Lasith Malinga has the ball. Faf du Plessis on strike with Shane Watson at the other end. Watson has been a worry in the powerplay this season. Will that spell end?
Captains speak
MS Dhoni: I'm more of a process guy, like to break it down to simple things and focus on whoever we have to play. We don't think too much about the opposition, we rather would like to focus on our preparation. (Whether CSK have extra respect for MI) It would be a mistake if I say that we focus only on Mumbai Indians. This is the IPL and the competition is huge. If you have to do well in the IPL, we have to respect every opposition. Mumbai are a balanced side. One change for us too - Vijay in for Kedar.
Rohit Sharma: Yea, we would have batted first as well. Considering the nature of the surfaces of late, that's what we would have liked. We now have to prepare well for this. We do have a good record here but that doesn't matter much. Got to focus on our strengths and play good cricket tonight to come out on top. One change - Jayant Yadav in for McClenaghan.
Chennai Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir
Team changes
Team changes:
MI: McClenaghan out, Jayant Yadav comes in
CSK: Kedar Jadhav out, Murali Vijay in
TOSS!
IPL Playoff No. 1! Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the middle alongside Sanjay Manjrekar. MSD calls heads and it is heads! Chennai Super Kings opt to bat
Pitch Report
Sanjay Manjrekar with the pitch report: "Doesn't look too different from the Chepauk surfaces that we've seen so far. However, there is a bit of sheen on it which could mean that the pitch is smoother than usual. With the amount of time available to groundsmen since the last home game, they might have managed to produce a better playing surface. But again, I don't think it's a track where 200 can be scored."
Ziva in attendance
Ziva Dhoni will be in attendance for the playoff game.
When it comes to big games in Chennai and these two teams, MI have not lost to CSK since 2010! And that time, it was the final. Will CSK break that duck tonight? This season, too, MI had the measure of Chennai for what was CSK's first and only loss at home.
Who will win?
Brad Hogg with an interesting way to figure who would win? Move over everyone else!
The Chennai Super Kings spinners had an off day in their recent outing in Mohali. But move to Chepauk and they're a tough opposition. They've picked 30 wickets in 79.2 overs at an average of 15.60, while conceding only at 5.90 runs-an-over.
El Clasico of IPL
Rohit Sharma had called this contest as an 'El Clasico' of the IPL. He is not wrong, is he?
The excitement level is at its peak! The biggest rivalry is back again for the 3rd time in this year @IPL and probably we may get to see them in the final too 😉 Hardik (SR 199) & MSD(SR 140)will hold the key 😎 Let’s catch this action live on @starsportsindia#MIvCSK
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of MI vs CSK in the first qualifier. To be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium but it doesn't constitute as a 'home' game for all you stat enthusiasts out there.
Hello and Good Evening! Welcome to our live coverage of MI vs CSK in the first qualifier. To be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium but it doesn't constitute as a 'home' game for all you stat enthusiasts out there.