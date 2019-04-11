IPL 2019 LIVE Score, RR vs CSK Live Match Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-score-rr-vs-csk-live-match-cricket-score-chennai-super-kings-rajasthan-royals-5671174/
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, RR vs CSK Live Match Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Things have not started on the right not for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. The side led by Ajinkya Rahane has struggled in all the departments and have lost four of their first five games. As they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at home, RR would look to return to winning ways and gain confidence in the process.
CSK, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, will take confidence from the fact that they managed to defeat the second best team in the season so far. The MS Dhoni-led side would hope to continue the winning run against RR.
IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Catch Live score and updates of RR vs CSK
TEAM NEWS
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Skippers speak
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. The wicket remains good over here. It's tough to defend here and the outfield is very fast. There are plenty of areas to improve. I feel fielding is important, the awareness needs to be there. Batting and bowling is something we have done well. Harbhajan and Scott miss out. Santner and Shardul come in.
Ajinkya Rahane: We were looking to bowl first. Looks a different wicket, looks really good. Overall, we need to play good cricket. I'm not sure, it's on and off, not sure about the dew. It's about playing freely. Sanju is fit and back. Riyan Parag makes his debut and Unadkat is back.
TOSS!
Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
Michael Slater reckons that the pitch looks about the same as it has all season, where the average par score has been 157 for teams batting first.
Update on Sanju Samson
Sanju had a Grade I strain in his thigh, hence we wanted him to stay back for a couple of games. We will have a couple of tests and then take a call."
Ajinkya Rahane on Sanju Samson
Last time they met
In their previous contest this season, CSK batted first and MS Dhoni did what MS Dhoni does to steer them to 175-5. Rajasthan Royals got off to a disastrous start and even though Ben Stokes scored 26-ball 46, he could only take them as far as 167-8.
Rajasthan Royals IPL results
Rajasthan Royals so far in the IPL:
lost to KXIP by 14 runs
lost to SRH by 5 wickets
lost to CSK by 8 runs
beat RCB by 7 wickets
lost to KKR by 8 wickets
Chennai Super Kings IPL results
CSK so far in the IPL:
beat RCB by 7 wickets
beat DC by 6 wickets
beat RR by 8 runs
lost to MI by 37 runs
beat KXIP by 22 runs
beat KKR by 7 wickets
Head-to-head record
Overall: 20 IPL matches played, RR won 7, CSK have won 13.
In India: RR have won 7, CSK have won 10.
In Jaipur: 5 IPL matches played, RR have won three, while CSK have won twice.
RR vs CSK Predicted Playing XI
RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham/Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Dhawal Kulkarni
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
What to expect from pitch
The 22 yards so far has aided the spinners and cutters, and the surface is expected to play similar.
RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led yellow brigade is at the top position after just one defeat in six games. The side would be eager to maintain the position as they travel to Rajasthan. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane would look to pick up a win and get over the initial jitters.
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online:
Rajasthan Royals (From): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas
Chennai Super Kings (From): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
TEAM NEWS
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni
Skippers speak
MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. The wicket remains good over here. It's tough to defend here and the outfield is very fast. There are plenty of areas to improve. I feel fielding is important, the awareness needs to be there. Batting and bowling is something we have done well. Harbhajan and Scott miss out. Santner and Shardul come in.
Ajinkya Rahane: We were looking to bowl first. Looks a different wicket, looks really good. Overall, we need to play good cricket. I'm not sure, it's on and off, not sure about the dew. It's about playing freely. Sanju is fit and back. Riyan Parag makes his debut and Unadkat is back.
TOSS!
Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
PITCH REPORT
Michael Slater reckons that the pitch looks about the same as it has all season, where the average par score has been 157 for teams batting first.
Update on Sanju Samson
Sanju had a Grade I strain in his thigh, hence we wanted him to stay back for a couple of games. We will have a couple of tests and then take a call."
Ajinkya Rahane on Sanju Samson
Last time they met
In their previous contest this season, CSK batted first and MS Dhoni did what MS Dhoni does to steer them to 175-5. Rajasthan Royals got off to a disastrous start and even though Ben Stokes scored 26-ball 46, he could only take them as far as 167-8.
Rajasthan Royals IPL results
Rajasthan Royals so far in the IPL:
lost to KXIP by 14 runs
lost to SRH by 5 wickets
lost to CSK by 8 runs
beat RCB by 7 wickets
lost to KKR by 8 wickets
Chennai Super Kings IPL results
CSK so far in the IPL:
beat RCB by 7 wickets
beat DC by 6 wickets
beat RR by 8 runs
lost to MI by 37 runs
beat KXIP by 22 runs
beat KKR by 7 wickets
Head-to-head record
Overall: 20 IPL matches played, RR won 7, CSK have won 13.
In India: RR have won 7, CSK have won 10.
In Jaipur: 5 IPL matches played, RR have won three, while CSK have won twice.
RR vs CSK Predicted Playing XI
RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham/Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Dhawal Kulkarni
CSK Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
What to expect from pitch
The 22 yards so far has aided the spinners and cutters, and the surface is expected to play similar.
RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led yellow brigade is at the top position after just one defeat in six games. The side would be eager to maintain the position as they travel to Rajasthan. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane would look to pick up a win and get over the initial jitters.