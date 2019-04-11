IPL 2019 LIVE Score, RR vs CSK Live Match Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Things have not started on the right not for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. The side led by Ajinkya Rahane has struggled in all the departments and have lost four of their first five games. As they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at home, RR would look to return to winning ways and gain confidence in the process.

CSK, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, will take confidence from the fact that they managed to defeat the second best team in the season so far. The MS Dhoni-led side would hope to continue the winning run against RR.

