IPL 2019 LIVE Score, RR vs CSK Live Match Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs CSK IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals host Chennai Super Kings. (Source: IPL)
IPL 2019, RR vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online: Things have not started on the right not for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019. The side led by Ajinkya Rahane has struggled in all the departments and have lost four of their first five games. As they host defending champions Chennai Super Kings at home, RR would look to return to winning ways and gain confidence in the process.

CSK, who defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, will take confidence from the fact that they managed to defeat the second best team in the season so far. The MS Dhoni-led side would hope to continue the winning run against RR.

IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

TEAM NEWS

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni

Skippers speak

MS Dhoni: We'll bowl first. The wicket remains good over here. It's tough to defend here and the outfield is very fast. There are plenty of areas to improve. I feel fielding is important, the awareness needs to be there. Batting and bowling is something we have done well. Harbhajan and Scott miss out. Santner and Shardul come in.

Ajinkya Rahane: We were looking to bowl first. Looks a different wicket, looks really good. Overall, we need to play good cricket. I'm not sure, it's on and off, not sure about the dew. It's about playing freely. Sanju is fit and back. Riyan Parag makes his debut and Unadkat is back.

TOSS!

Chennai Super Kings win toss, elect to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

PITCH REPORT

Michael Slater reckons that the pitch looks about the same as it has all season, where the average par score has been 157 for teams batting first.

Update on Sanju Samson

Sanju had a Grade I strain in his thigh, hence we wanted him to stay back for a couple of games. We will have a couple of tests and then take a call."

Ajinkya Rahane on Sanju Samson

Last time they met

In their previous contest this season, CSK batted first and MS Dhoni did what MS Dhoni does to steer them to 175-5. Rajasthan Royals got off to a disastrous start and even though Ben Stokes scored 26-ball 46, he could only take them as far as 167-8.

Rajasthan Royals IPL results

Rajasthan Royals so far in the IPL:

lost to KXIP by 14 runs

lost to SRH by 5 wickets

lost to CSK by 8 runs

beat RCB by 7 wickets

lost to KKR by 8 wickets

Chennai Super Kings IPL results

CSK so far in the IPL:

beat RCB by 7 wickets

beat DC by 6 wickets

beat RR by 8 runs

lost to MI by 37 runs

beat KXIP by 22 runs

beat KKR by 7 wickets

Head-to-head record

Overall: 20 IPL matches played, RR won 7, CSK have won 13.

In India: RR have won 7, CSK have won 10.

In Jaipur: 5 IPL matches played, RR have won three, while CSK have won twice.

RR vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

RR Predicted Playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham/Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun, Dhawal Kulkarni

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

What to expect from pitch

The 22 yards so far has aided the spinners and cutters, and the surface is expected to play similar.

RR vs CSK IPL 2019 Live

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings. The MS Dhoni-led yellow brigade is at the top position after just one defeat in six games. The side would be eager to maintain the position as they travel to Rajasthan. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane would look to pick up a win and get over the initial jitters.

Rajasthan Royals (From): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

Chennai Super Kings (From): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

