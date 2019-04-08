IPL 2019 LIVE Score, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score: KXIP win toss, choose to bowl first
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, KXIP vs SRH IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Kings XI Punjab host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Mohali's IS Bindra Stadium on Monday.
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad were found out in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. SRH have always possessed a strong bowling lineup and this season their batting has been given a boost thanks to the explosive form of openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. But against Mumbai Indians, the pair were separated within the powerplay overs for the first time in the season and the rest failed to deliver.
KXIP were on the rise before their 22-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. They have rarely looked below par, apart from when they committed schoolboy errors to concede a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. For them, like any team facing SRH, this match will depend upon how quickly they are able to get rid of Warner and Bairstow and how they deal with their bowling attack.
IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today’s game will be available on Hotstar.
KXIP win the toss
And choose to bowl first. Bitter pill first it is for Ashwin. KXIP bring in Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ankit Rajpoot. No changes for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The captains walk out
Ashwin and Bhuvi are out with Michael Slater. The teams are still out there going through the final stages of their warm ups. Stadium slowly filling up.
Hello and welcome!
What to do after Jonny and David? That is the question hanging over SRH at the moment. They have started the season as the model team, which is something we have come to expect from them, but the fact that their batting lineup looked quite wobbly after Bairstow and Warner were dismissed showed that they do have a weakness after all. It is exactly this weakness that Ashwin and KXIP will be looking to exploit today.
Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (capt), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.
