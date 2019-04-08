IPL 2019 LIVE Score, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score: KXIP win toss, choose to bowl first

IPL 2019 LIVE Score, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad were found out in their previous match against Mumbai Indians. SRH have always possessed a strong bowling lineup and this season their batting has been given a boost thanks to the explosive form of openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner. But against Mumbai Indians, the pair were separated within the powerplay overs for the first time in the season and the rest failed to deliver.

KXIP were on the rise before their 22-run loss to Chennai Super Kings. They have rarely looked below par, apart from when they committed schoolboy errors to concede a match against Kolkata Knight Riders. For them, like any team facing SRH, this match will depend upon how quickly they are able to get rid of Warner and Bairstow and how they deal with their bowling attack.

IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today’s game will be available on Hotstar.