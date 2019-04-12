IPL 2019 LIVE Score, KKR vs DC Live Match Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitals

IPL 2019 LIVE Score, KKR vs DC Live Match Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Delhi Capitalshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-score-kkr-vs-dc-live-match-cricket-score-eden-gardens-5672985/
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Delhi Capitals at Eden Gardens on Friday in an IPL 2019 match and the crowd will be eager to see Sourav Ganguly’s return home. Ganguly, who has been under the scanner for allegedly breaching conflict of interest, is an advisor to DC, and it will be the first time this season.
The match will also see the resumption of Kagiso Rabada and Andre Russell tussle. The last time the two teams competed, it went to a super over with Rabada taking his side to a win with yorkers in the match.
IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
What they said:
"We've seen that this pitch is always been our strength, we've played to our strength. Our batsmen have enjoyed pace on the ball. So I feel if you stick to your basics, you don't need to come up with any special plan. You just need to play good cricket and I feel when you pay quality bowlers, it's how well you bat and the more cricketing shots you play, the more productive it is." - Abhishek Nayar, KKR Mentor
"It's always nice to win the first game against them. But we understand they're a really good team, they've also relied on just a few star players. So we need to make sure those players don't get away from us. We need to see Andre Russell doesn't make much of an impact. We've had a couple days of break, so hope we can have a good game." - Ricky Ponting
IPL 2019 Playing XI, KKR vs DC
Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. KKR suffered a defeat in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings and would be eager to return to winning ways. DC would also hope they can repeat a similar performance they did the previous time the two teams met and pull off a win.
Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult/Sandeep Lamichanne
