IPL 2019 LIVE Score, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: KKR in early trouble, lose three wickets

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: The Indian Premier League action is back at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a clash to claim the top spot on Tuesday. The defending champions will be focussing on containing the big-hitting batsman Andre Russell. Both the teams have four wins each and have been in an impressive form. Both will be eyeing victory to go at the top of the points table.

MS Dhoni-led CSK, which beat Kings XI Punjab in their last match, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik’s KKR, who are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.