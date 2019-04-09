IPL 2019 LIVE Score, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: KKR in early trouble, lose three wickets
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, CSK vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in top of the table clash.
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: The Indian Premier League action is back at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a clash to claim the top spot on Tuesday. The defending champions will be focussing on containing the big-hitting batsman Andre Russell. Both the teams have four wins each and have been in an impressive form. Both will be eyeing victory to go at the top of the points table.
MS Dhoni-led CSK, which beat Kings XI Punjab in their last match, will be wary of the Dinesh Karthik’s KKR, who are also coming off an all-round clinical win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday night. IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 LIVE Score, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score in Bengali, Tamil
WICKET
KKR in early trouble as they lose their second wicket in the second over. Harbhajan Singh removes Sunil Narine for 6. KKR are 8/2 after 2 overs
Chahar gets Lynn; Harbhajan gets Narine. The perfect start for Chennai. KKR are going to need to bat really well here to get towards a competitive score - they can’t rely on their Powerplay kings. #IPL#CSKvKKRhttps://t.co/wn2QAnExCv
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It is bound to be a thrilling clash as the two sides fight for the top spot. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.
Teams:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & WK), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, K C Cariappa, Yarra Prithviraj.
WICKET
KKR in early trouble as they lose their second wicket in the second over. Harbhajan Singh removes Sunil Narine for 6. KKR are 8/2 after 2 overs
OUT
OUT! Chennai Super Kings claim an early wicket, thanks to Deepak Chahar. Lynn is adjudged LBW, departs for a duck. KKR are 6/1 after the first over
Match begins
Sunil Naine and Chris Lynn walk out to open for the visitors KKR. Deepak Chahar will open the attack.S
Excited fans
Fans from both the sides have brought their A game on.
Toss
MS Dhoni wins the toss, CSK elects to bowl against KKR. Both the sides are unchanged from their last matches. This is expected to be a thrilling match
CSK vs KKR LIVE
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. It is bound to be a thrilling clash as the two sides fight for the top spot. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.