Toggle Menu
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score Online: KKR win the toss, elect to bowl firsthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-match-score-rr-vs-kkr-rajasthan-royals-kolkata-knight-riders-live-cricket-score-online-5663643/

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score Online: KKR win the toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019 Live Match Cricket Score Online, RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online:

IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score:
IPL 2019, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Rajasthan Royals will look for their second win when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur on Sunday. The franchise will enter after a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, and will hope to take a morale boost from the win.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will return after a triumphant win over RCB, with the help of Andre Russell’s 13-ball 48*. KKR, will feel they have the edge, since they have lost only one game so far, that too in Super Over. The side, though, has struggled in the bowling department and will hope to do better against RR.

IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

Live Blog

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Catch Live score and updates of RR vs KKR

Hello and welcome!

On any other occasion, a match involving Rajasthan Royals would be all about how the opposition can reign in Jos Buttler. But here, we have someone who as reached levels that were hitherto unexplored by batsmen who have played in this tournament. So dangerous has Andre Russell been this season, that it really doesn't  matter what you do against KKR. If you don't dismiss Russell for cheap, you are going down. 

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online:

Teams: Rajasthan Royals (From): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Sanju Samson, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun

Kolkata Knight Riders (From): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend time with AB de Villiers and family ahead of RCB vs DC match
2 IPL 2019: Why is RCB wearing green jersey against Delhi Capitals?
3 IPL 2019, RCB vs DC Live Streaming: What is the score of RCB vs DC?