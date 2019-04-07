IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score Online: KKR win the toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RR vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Rajasthan Royals will look for their second win when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in Jaipur on Sunday. The franchise will enter after a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week, and will hope to take a morale boost from the win.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will return after a triumphant win over RCB, with the help of Andre Russell’s 13-ball 48*. KKR, will feel they have the edge, since they have lost only one game so far, that too in Super Over. The side, though, has struggled in the bowling department and will hope to do better against RR.

IPL match between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.