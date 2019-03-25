IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RR vs KXIP Live Score: Royals and Kings clash in Jaipurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-rr-vs-kxip-live-score-royals-and-kings-clash-in-jaipur/
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RR vs KXIP Live Score: Royals and Kings clash in Jaipur
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Today Match: Steve Smith's return is the headline of the day as Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur.
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score:Steve Smith is the obvious headliner in this fixture. The former Australian captain will be playing his first IPL match since 2017 and it will also be the first time he plays for the Rajasthan Royals since 2015. If he is able to hit the ground running the way David Warner did on Sunday, RR will be a formidable side to beat.
But another sub-plot is that we will see Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane take the spotlight again. Both are castaways from India’s limited overs setup and while finding a spot in the World Cup squad may be near to impossible, these Rahane and Ashwin might feel like they have a point to prove.
20:00 PM Mar 25, 2019 ,Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Rajasthan Royals
0/0(0.0)
vs
Kings XI Punjab
0/0(0.0)
Match yet to begin,
Live Blog
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live score and Updates from Sawai Man Singh Stadium: Follow in Bengali
The pitch
Michael Clarke, doing commentary for Star Sports, reckons that this is a good batting surface, despite the fact that it could be two-paced. He thinks that Joffra Archer's yorkers would be something that the KXIP batsmen could find difficult to deal with.
Smith and Warner
They are both very different players. Smith was never as explosive as Warner and so expecting him to play the way the latter played at the Eden Gardens yesterday would be rather foolish. Instead, Smith would be expected to play the anchor and KXIP will know that letting him settle down means taking a one-way ticket to loserland.
Hello and welcome!
Steve Smith. That name is looming over this match, somewhat like how David Warner's was looming over SRH's match against KKR yesterday. If there were any doubts on whether the long break that he had to take has affected his abilities, Warner dismissed them with great vengeance and furious anger. Now it is upto his former Australian captain to show that he too remains as good as he was before thinks went down the pants in South Africa in March 2018.
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: All eyes will be on former Australian captain Steve Smith, who will embark on a redemption journey when Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on Monday. With Smith in their ranks, the Royals have one of the best teams this season led by Ajinkya Rahane and they would be eager to capitalise on the home advantage.
Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab side would rely heavily on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to provide them a fiery start. Skipper Ashwin would be desperate to prove that he can still make a difference in this format. With Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Punjab's bowling looks pretty strong.
The pitch
Michael Clarke, doing commentary for Star Sports, reckons that this is a good batting surface, despite the fact that it could be two-paced. He thinks that Joffra Archer's yorkers would be something that the KXIP batsmen could find difficult to deal with.
Smith and Warner
They are both very different players. Smith was never as explosive as Warner and so expecting him to play the way the latter played at the Eden Gardens yesterday would be rather foolish. Instead, Smith would be expected to play the anchor and KXIP will know that letting him settle down means taking a one-way ticket to loserland.
Hello and welcome!
Steve Smith. That name is looming over this match, somewhat like how David Warner's was looming over SRH's match against KKR yesterday. If there were any doubts on whether the long break that he had to take has affected his abilities, Warner dismissed them with great vengeance and furious anger. Now it is upto his former Australian captain to show that he too remains as good as he was before thinks went down the pants in South Africa in March 2018.