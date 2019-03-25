IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RR vs KXIP Live Score: Chris Gayle explodes in Jaipurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-rr-vs-kxip-live-score-royals-and-kings-clash-in-jaipur-5642293/
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RR vs KXIP Live Score: Chris Gayle explodes in Jaipur
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Today Match: Steve Smith's return is the headline of the day as Rajasthan Royals host Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur.
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score:Steve Smith is the obvious headliner in this fixture. The former Australian captain will be playing his first IPL match since 2017 and it will also be the first time he plays for the Rajasthan Royals since 2015. If he is able to hit the ground running the way David Warner did on Sunday, RR will be a formidable side to beat.
But another sub-plot is that we will see Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane take the spotlight again. Both are castaways from India’s limited overs setup and while finding a spot in the World Cup squad may be near to impossible, these Rahane and Ashwin might feel like they have a point to prove.
20:00 PM Mar 25, 2019 ,Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Kings XI Punjab
113/2 (13.4)
vs
Play in Progress,Rajasthan Royals elected to field
Live Blog
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Live score and Updates from Sawai Man Singh Stadium: Follow in Bengali, Tamil
Cloudy with a chance of Gaylestorm
Is this the beginning of a carnage? Chris Gayle smashes a hat-trick of fours off Unadkat and then hits a six into the stands over long on to reach his half-century. 19 runs off the 12th over, KXIP 94/2
FOUR!
Sarfraz uppercuts a short ball to the boundary line. There were questions on why he has been selected. This, is a good way to start answering them.
OUT!
Mayank Agarwal goes big and almost clears the ropes if it wasn't for Dhawal Kulkarni standing at the boundary ropes. He stretches, plucks the ball out of thin air and ensures that he doesn't touch the ropes.
FOUR!
Oooooohh Mr. Gayle goes cheeky. Good length delivery by Unadkat outside off, Gayle simply opens up the blade and edges it fine for four. There was no slips in place and the keeper was not even in the frame as the ball passed by.
4000 IPL runs
Chris Gayle takes a quick single and now he has surpassed 4,000 IPL runs. Ninth player overall & second overseas player to achieve that feat after David Warner (4099 runs). Will this be the night for a Gayle Storm?
BANG!
SIX! Mayank Agarwal hammers K Gowtham for a straight six. Gowtham pitched a bit fuller and Mayank got under the ball and gave it a good knock. The ball travelled the distance easily.
WICKET! Dhawal Kulkarni strikes and KL Rahul's woes continues and has reached IPL. Pitched outside off stump, Rahul went late and edged it to the keeper. Buttler dived to his right to take a splendid one-hand take. KXIP 4/1
FOUR!
A boundary on the second ball and KL Rahul shows his class as a T20 batsman. Pitched outside off stumps and the batsman pushes it past the covers. It raced towards the ropes.
HERE WE GO!
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul out to open the innings for Kings XI Punjab. Rajasthan Royals give the new ball to Dhawan Kulkarni. HERE WE GO!
Skippers speak
Ravi Ashwin, Punjab captain: New recruits in the side, lots of young talent. New season, new hopes. Don't think the wicket will change much, but we were also looking to bowl first. Hopefully with our bowling attack we can defend the score. As far as this bunch goes, they are very keen, and there is no baggage from the past (given that Kings XI haven't won a game at this stadium), so we don't care about the old records. Our overseas players - Pooran, Gayle, Mujeeb and Sam Curran.
Ajinkya Rahane, Rajasthan captain: It's important to start well, and the preparation that we have had has been fantastic. We need to start well, get some momentum, and stay in the moment. We'll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket. We have had some practice matches. Won't change much, this pitch. It's all about staying in the moment and following the process. Jos Buttler, Archer, Smith, Stokes - our overseas players.
Kings XI Punjab: Gayle, Rahul, Agarwal, Sarfaraz, Pooran, Mandeep, Sam Curran, Ashwin (C), Shami, Mujeeb, Rajpoot
RR win toss, elect to bowl first
Ajinkya Rahane says the foreign players for Rajasthan are Joffra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Steve Smith. For KXIP, it will be Gayle, Pooran, Curran and Mujeeb.
The pitch
Michael Clarke, doing commentary for Star Sports, reckons that this is a good batting surface, despite the fact that it could be two-paced. He thinks that Joffra Archer's yorkers would be something that the KXIP batsmen could find difficult to deal with.
Smith and Warner
They are both very different players. Smith was never as explosive as Warner and so expecting him to play the way the latter played at the Eden Gardens yesterday would be rather foolish. Instead, Smith would be expected to play the anchor and KXIP will know that letting him settle down means taking a one-way ticket to loserland.
Hello and welcome!
Steve Smith. That name is looming over this match, somewhat like how David Warner's was looming over SRH's match against KKR yesterday. If there were any doubts on whether the long break that he had to take has affected his abilities, Warner dismissed them with great vengeance and furious anger. Now it is upto his former Australian captain to show that he too remains as good as he was before thinks went down the pants in South Africa in March 2018.
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: All eyes will be on former Australian captain Steve Smith, who will embark on a redemption journey when Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Jaipur on Monday. With Smith in their ranks, the Royals have one of the best teams this season led by Ajinkya Rahane and they would be eager to capitalise on the home advantage.
Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab side would rely heavily on openers Chris Gayle and KL Rahul to provide them a fiery start. Skipper Ashwin would be desperate to prove that he can still make a difference in this format. With Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Punjab's bowling looks pretty strong.
