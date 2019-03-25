IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, RR vs KXIP Live Score: Chris Gayle explodes in Jaipur

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, RR vs KXIP Live Cricket Score: Steve Smith is the obvious headliner in this fixture. The former Australian captain will be playing his first IPL match since 2017 and it will also be the first time he plays for the Rajasthan Royals since 2015. If he is able to hit the ground running the way David Warner did on Sunday, RR will be a formidable side to beat.

But another sub-plot is that we will see Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane take the spotlight again. Both are castaways from India’s limited overs setup and while finding a spot in the World Cup squad may be near to impossible, these Rahane and Ashwin might feel like they have a point to prove.