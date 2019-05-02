MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Mumbai lose Rohit inside Powerplayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-mi-vs-srh-live-score-today-match-mumbai-indians-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad-live-score-streaming-5707201/
MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Mumbai lose Rohit inside Powerplay
IPL 2019, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Mumbai Indians are on the cusp of clinching an IPL playoff berth.
IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to Mumbai for their next fixture of Indian Premier League 2019, they would be amid unfamiliar waters in the absence of their star player for the season David Warner. The two teams will be in a playoffs battle with just two spots remaining to be decided in the top four.
If MI win this one, they will immediately qualify for the playoffs. But if SRH managed to pull off a win against them, they would be tied in terms of points with MI and both the teams will still be in contention for the playoffs, along with Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH have travelled to Mumbai for their next fixture of Indian Premier League 2019 at Wankhede. If MI win this one, they will immediately qualify for the playoffs. But if SRH managed to pull off a win against them, they would be tied in terms of points with MI. All is at stake. Stay tuned for the all the updates.
The Teams (From):
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami, Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem
WICKET
Out. Rohit tries to accelerate but his mistimed pull goes straight to Nabi at mid-on. Big blow. He is gone for a quickfire 18-ball 24. Khaleel Ahmed picks up the wicket. PowerPlay Ends. MI- 40/0
Back to back fours
QDK flicks it fine to get his first boundary of the night. Next ball Bhuvneshwar drops short and QDK pulls it in the gap. Terrific batting! MI- 35/0 after 4 ovs. Only twice since 2017 have teams chosen to bat first at the Wankhede. Would this decision pay off for Mumbai?
FOUUURRR!
Rohit and de Kock are at the crease. Rohit is on strike. Bhuvneshwar will open the attack. A couple of boundaries in the first over and Mumbai are off to a good start! MI- 9/0
The two teams
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi
Toss Time
Rohit Sharma wins the toss at Wankhede and decides to bat first.
Hello and Welcome
