MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online Today Match: Mumbai lose Rohit inside Powerplay

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad travel to Mumbai for their next fixture of Indian Premier League 2019, they would be amid unfamiliar waters in the absence of their star player for the season David Warner. The two teams will be in a playoffs battle with just two spots remaining to be decided in the top four.

If MI win this one, they will immediately qualify for the playoffs. But if SRH managed to pull off a win against them, they would be tied in terms of points with MI and both the teams will still be in contention for the playoffs, along with Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab. IPL match between Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.