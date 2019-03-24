IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, KKR vs SRH Live Score Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest of Indian Premier League this season at home. All the focus is likely going to be on the returning David Warner, who will be playing his first IPL match since the ball tampering ban last year in May. The left-handed batsman will be eager to get off to a sensational start to silence the critics.

SRH Head coach Tom Moody has made it clear that Kane Williamson might not be fit to play and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead the side in his place in the match. This opens up the possibility for Dinesh Karthik-led KKR to surprise an inexperienced skipper, especially with the team having plenty of finishers in the squad.