IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, KKR vs SRH Live Score Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders host Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: Catch Live score and updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest of Indian Premier League this season at home. All the focus is likely going to be on the returning David Warner, who will be playing his first IPL match since the ball tampering ban last year in May. The left-handed batsman will be eager to get off to a sensational start to silence the critics.
SRH Head coach Tom Moody has made it clear that Kane Williamson might not be fit to play and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead the side in his place in the match. This opens up the possibility for Dinesh Karthik-led KKR to surprise an inexperienced skipper, especially with the team having plenty of finishers in the squad.
Live Blog
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2019 Live Score Streaming: Catch Live updates and scores of KKR vs SRH
IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eden Gardens. This will be the opening game for both the franchises this season and KKR will be eager to get off to a winning run, considering the stakes the captain Dinesh Karthik has in the tournament. For SRH, David Warner will remain in focus, as he looks to resume his career past the ball tampering scandal.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (From): David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Martin Guptill, Jonny Bairstow(w), Yusuf Pathan, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Billy Stanlake, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders (From): Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, KC Cariappa, Nitish Rana, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj
IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eden Gardens. This will be the opening game for both the franchises this season and KKR will be eager to get off to a winning run, considering the stakes the captain Dinesh Karthik has in the tournament. For SRH, David Warner will remain in focus, as he looks to resume his career past the ball tampering scandal.