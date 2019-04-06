IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Match Score: Watson, du Plessis off to strong starthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-live-cricket-score-online-csk-vs-kxip-ipl-live-match-score-5662098/
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Match Score: Watson, du Plessis off to strong start
IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Match Cricket Score Streaming Online: Catch Live score and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Score Online: After overpowering Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter by 14 runs, Kings XI Punjab will like to extend their winning run when they lock horns against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. However, the task won’t be easy as the defending champions are in supreme form.
MS Dhoni-led CSK won three matches on the trot before going down against Mumbai Indians in their fourth match of the season. However, the franchise suffered a huge blow as Dwayne Bravo sustained a hamstring injury, which ruled the Caribbean cricketer out for two weeks.
IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Score Online: Catch CSK vs KXIP Live score and updates in Bengali
WHAT A SHOT!
SIX! That is a scoop of the highest order. Mohammed Shami bowls on the pads, and du Plessis turned around and pulled it over deep backward square. Goes the distance.
Du Plessis' is ON!
FOUR! Typical Faf du Plessis short. Mohammed Shami goes for a slightly shorter delivery. Faf du Plessis steps forward and then punches it over the fielder inside the circle.
FOUR! He follows it with another at mid-on. Shami bowled wide outside off stump and du Plessis slams it for a boundary.
FOUR!
FOUR! Shane Watson is on the move. Pitched fuller, slow delivery from Ashwin. Watson had plenty of time, sits down, selects his area and slog sweeped for a boundary. First one for CSK.
Good start for Punjab
Mohammed Shami gives a good start to Punjab in the first over. Only 4 runs coming in it. Chennai Super Kings openers off to slow start. But that could all change pretty soon.
R Ashwin out to bowl from the other end.
HERE WE GO!
Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis out to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings. Mohammed Shami is out here to bowl for Kings XI Punjab. HERE WE GO!
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Captains speak
KXIP skipper Ashwin: We were looking to bat first as well. It looks really hard and hope it remains through the same for 40 overs. It's quite emotional to be honest. I am very happy to be back playing here in Chennai but I am looking forward to it. Chris is back into the XI, Hardus is out. Mujeeb sits out as well and Tye comes in.
Dhoni: We will bat first. The wicket looks good to bat on initially, it's hard on the top. The wickets that we played on mostly were on the slower side. It's important to keep backing your strengths, irrespective of how many runs you're putting on the board. Lots of changes for us. Mohit, Shardul and Bravo are out. Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan and Faf come into the XI.
We are happy to get three wins. We have some challenges as some of our players are injured. We try to read conditions and guess conditions but it keeps changing. And that is a challenge. The first game was a surprise, second game pitch was god but outfield was bad. We are excited. Kings have a similar kind of a set-up, good spinners and top-heavy batting.
Pitch Report
"Hot conditions, very warm out here. This wicket looks like a new-ball one. Spinners will have their work cut-out. There are plenty of runs on offer."
- Brett Lee
Pre-match talk
"I am not concerned about the form of Rayudu and Watson. Watching them at the nets, they are preparing really well at the nets. Both are hitting the ball extremely well. I am convinced that there is a big score just round the corner."
- Michael Hussey
"Ashwin is a thinking cricketer. He's someone who really thinks about the game. He brings that into the team. A lot of thought and a lot of planning, about why we are playing a batsman or a bowler, comes from him. He's defining roles and that helps the individual. He's excited to be here in Chepauk. He knows the wicket in and out."
Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (c), M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Dwayne Bravo ruled out for two weeks due to injury
Chennai Super Kings suffered a major blow on Friday as allrounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out for two weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring tear. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed the news at a pre-match press conference in Chennai, a day ahead of their Indian Premier League clash against Kings XI Punjab.
Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will face each other in match 18 of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams are in a good run of form having lost just one match so far in season 12. Hence, the clash between R Ashwin and MS Dhoni promises to throw up yet another thrilling contest.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2019 clash against Kings XI Punjab. Chennai will look to bounce back from the 37-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous game. But they have suffered a major blow with allrounder Dwayne Bravo being ruled out for two weeks due to ankle injury.
IPL 2019 Live Match Score, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Score Online:
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthy, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
WHAT A SHOT!
SIX! That is a scoop of the highest order. Mohammed Shami bowls on the pads, and du Plessis turned around and pulled it over deep backward square. Goes the distance.
Du Plessis' is ON!
FOUR! Typical Faf du Plessis short. Mohammed Shami goes for a slightly shorter delivery. Faf du Plessis steps forward and then punches it over the fielder inside the circle.
FOUR! He follows it with another at mid-on. Shami bowled wide outside off stump and du Plessis slams it for a boundary.
FOUR!
FOUR! Shane Watson is on the move. Pitched fuller, slow delivery from Ashwin. Watson had plenty of time, sits down, selects his area and slog sweeped for a boundary. First one for CSK.
Good start for Punjab
Mohammed Shami gives a good start to Punjab in the first over. Only 4 runs coming in it. Chennai Super Kings openers off to slow start. But that could all change pretty soon.
R Ashwin out to bowl from the other end.
HERE WE GO!
Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis out to open the innings for Chennai Super Kings. Mohammed Shami is out here to bowl for Kings XI Punjab. HERE WE GO!
Teams:
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Captains speak
KXIP skipper Ashwin: We were looking to bat first as well. It looks really hard and hope it remains through the same for 40 overs. It's quite emotional to be honest. I am very happy to be back playing here in Chennai but I am looking forward to it. Chris is back into the XI, Hardus is out. Mujeeb sits out as well and Tye comes in.
Dhoni: We will bat first. The wicket looks good to bat on initially, it's hard on the top. The wickets that we played on mostly were on the slower side. It's important to keep backing your strengths, irrespective of how many runs you're putting on the board. Lots of changes for us. Mohit, Shardul and Bravo are out. Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan and Faf come into the XI.
TOSS!
Chennai Super Kings win toss and elect to bat!
CSK coach Stephen Fleming speaks
We are happy to get three wins. We have some challenges as some of our players are injured. We try to read conditions and guess conditions but it keeps changing. And that is a challenge. The first game was a surprise, second game pitch was god but outfield was bad. We are excited. Kings have a similar kind of a set-up, good spinners and top-heavy batting.
Pitch Report
"Hot conditions, very warm out here. This wicket looks like a new-ball one. Spinners will have their work cut-out. There are plenty of runs on offer."
- Brett Lee
Pre-match talk
"I am not concerned about the form of Rayudu and Watson. Watching them at the nets, they are preparing really well at the nets. Both are hitting the ball extremely well. I am convinced that there is a big score just round the corner."
- Michael Hussey
"Ashwin is a thinking cricketer. He's someone who really thinks about the game. He brings that into the team. A lot of thought and a lot of planning, about why we are playing a batsman or a bowler, comes from him. He's defining roles and that helps the individual. He's excited to be here in Chepauk. He knows the wicket in and out."
- Mayank Agarwal
CSK vs KXIP Predicted Playing XI
Predicted Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur/Mohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (c), M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Dwayne Bravo ruled out for two weeks due to injury
Chennai Super Kings suffered a major blow on Friday as allrounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out for two weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring tear. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey confirmed the news at a pre-match press conference in Chennai, a day ahead of their Indian Premier League clash against Kings XI Punjab.
READ MORE
R Ashwin returns home
Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab will face each other in match 18 of the IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams are in a good run of form having lost just one match so far in season 12. Hence, the clash between R Ashwin and MS Dhoni promises to throw up yet another thrilling contest.
READ MORE
CSK vs KXIP Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2019 clash against Kings XI Punjab. Chennai will look to bounce back from the 37-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their previous game. But they have suffered a major blow with allrounder Dwayne Bravo being ruled out for two weeks due to ankle injury.