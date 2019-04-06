IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Match Score: Watson, du Plessis off to strong start

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, CSK vs KXIP IPL Live Cricket Score Online: After overpowering Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter by 14 runs, Kings XI Punjab will like to extend their winning run when they lock horns against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. However, the task won’t be easy as the defending champions are in supreme form.

MS Dhoni-led CSK won three matches on the trot before going down against Mumbai Indians in their fourth match of the season. However, the franchise suffered a huge blow as Dwayne Bravo sustained a hamstring injury, which ruled the Caribbean cricketer out for two weeks.

IPL match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.