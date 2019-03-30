IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI Live Score Online: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Kings XI Punjab’s season has started on an interesting note – more than the results, the focus is on the controversies surrounding the team. Following the Mankading episode, KXIP skipper R Ashwin was trolled for the no-ball debacle in the second game. Ashwin prompting the fourth umpire umpire to signal a boundary also brought him for criticism. As KXIP host Mumbai Indians for their first home game, they would hope to leave all the controversies and mistakes behind them and move on to better things.
MI will be entering the fixture on the back of a morale-boosting win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The side will hope the bowlers deliver once again in death overs to continue their winning run. Catch Live score and updates of IPL 2019 match between KXIP vs MI.
IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
CHANCE!
A run out chance on offer as Quinton de Kock kept on running after Rohit Sharma just nudged it to short midwicket. But de Kock had made it back, despite a shy at the stumps.
FOUR! Boundary from de Kock to end the over. Sliced it towards backward square leg. WAIT, is that the 7th delivery in the over?
HERE WE GO!
Quinton de Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma are out to open the innings in the middle for Mumbai. Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack. HERE WE GO!
Weather news!
The sun is shining brightly. There are sings of hots winds 16kmh. Temperature is expected to dip as the match goes on.
KXIP not playing Mujeeb
Why is KXIP not playing Afghani sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman? It's a VALID question from Akash Chopra.
Muimbai Indians fans
MI fans have a message from the fans in Punjab:
Meanwhile, Gayle is in the mood!
Chris Gayle is pure entertainer!
Captains speak
Rohit: We would have batted first anyway, so not really fussed. Having said that, we need to play good cricket. We were able to win our last game due to the bowling we had and it's about putting enough runs on the board for them. We're playing the same team
Ashwin: We will be bowling first. We want to make conditions in the daylight and make use of the easier batting conditions later on when there could be some grease. We did win our games last time although it were just three matches, we also won the day game last season. So it's looking good. One forced change - M.Ashwin in for Varun.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye
TOSS!
Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bowl against Mumbai Indians!
Kings are here!!
The Kings XI Punjab arrived earlier at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. See views from the background:
Andrew Tye celebration
If KXIP win IPL this season, seamer Andrew Tye would do this:
Champagne and sweaty shoes don't quite mix but for Andrew Tye it could become a celebratory concoction in the VIVO Indian Premier League this season. "I'll probably look into it at some point," Tye told KXIP.in, referring to what's known as the 'shoey'. "Maybe if we win the IPL this year..."
Would you like to see Andrew Tye doing a "shoey"?
Pitch Report
"There is grass on the surface. The pitch has a lot more pace than it does in Wankhede Stadium. Kings XI Punjab will be relying on the likes of bowlers such as Andrew Tye who can make the most of the seam on offer. 169 is average 1st innings total. It seems like there might be more on offer, though."
Predicted Playing XI
Probable XI: Lokesh Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Varun Chakravarthy/Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye.
Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah
Controversy affected KXIP move home
Kings XI Punjab’s opening two games of the Indian Premier League season have seen aspects which are not usual scenes in a cricket game. In the first, R Ashwin dismissed Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler with a ‘Mankading’ run out – an act which has been deemed to be against the spirit of the game by many. In fact, MCC first backed Ashwin’s move but then did a U-turn on their stance.
In the second game against Kolkata Knight Riders, KXIP didn’t place four fielders inside the ring and were made to pay. Andre Russell was dismissed on the errant delivery and he went on to play a key role in KKR’s win. KXIP will now hope to have a ‘clean’ game when they play their first home game of the season against Mumbai Indians.
PREVIEW
Pre-match talks
Here is what KXIP fielding coach Craig McMillan has to say:
"We will have a very settled squad right throughout the IPL. We haven't got too many guys coming and going; some of the other sides will have to deal with that. Part of Mike Hesson's master plan was to keep a settled squad"
Preity Zinta has a message
Preity Zinta gives a message to Kings XI Punjab as they enter the first home game:
KXIP vs MI Live
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. Both the teams have been struck with controversies. While Mankad episode highlights Punjab's campaign this season so far, a missed no ball from umpires during Mumbai's game against RCB has roped in discussions over technology in cricket. As the two teams face off, they would look to go past the off-field discussions and pick up their second win.