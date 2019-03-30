IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI Live Score Online: Kings XI Punjab win toss, elect to bowl

IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI Live Cricket Score Online: Kings XI Punjab’s season has started on an interesting note – more than the results, the focus is on the controversies surrounding the team. Following the Mankading episode, KXIP skipper R Ashwin was trolled for the no-ball debacle in the second game. Ashwin prompting the fourth umpire umpire to signal a boundary also brought him for criticism. As KXIP host Mumbai Indians for their first home game, they would hope to leave all the controversies and mistakes behind them and move on to better things.

MI will be entering the fixture on the back of a morale-boosting win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The side will hope the bowlers deliver once again in death overs to continue their winning run. Catch Live score and updates of IPL 2019 match between KXIP vs MI.

IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and the live streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.