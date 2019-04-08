IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot return for Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. KXIP made two changes to their playing XI as Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot made their way back in place of Andrew Tye and M Ashwin. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their previous match to Mumbai Indians are unchanged.

Advertising

Confirming the development, Ravichandran Ashwin, said, “We will be bowling first. We have a couple of changes – AJ and Ashwin miss out. Mujeeb and Rajpoot come in. They are quality players.”

SRH captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar said, “We would have bowled first as well. This is a ground where dew is a big factor. Same team. It is one of the area we would like to improve. It is going good and I am enjoying it.”

Teams-

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Jonny Bairstow(w), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Ankit Rajpoot, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman