IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Match Highlights: KL Rahul leads KXIP to 6-wicket win

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH Match Highlights: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's 114-run stand helped KXIP chase down a target of 151 with a ball to spare.

  • Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl first
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman got the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the second over of the game
  • Runs were hard to come by for SRh after that and they managed to make just 27 runs in the powerplay overs
  • Only two fours were hit in the first 10 overs and no sixes
  • Vijay Shankar was dismissed by R Ashwin, thus ending a 49-run stand between him and David Warner
  • The first six of the match came only in the 16th over of the game when Warner lifted Mujeeb over the long on boundary
  • SRH were dragged to 150 by two fours and a six that Deepak Hooda hit off Shami off the last three balls. Warner ended the innings unbeaten on
  • KXIP’s innings was anchored for the most part by KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The pair put up a stand of 114 before Agarwal was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma
  • Sandeep Sharma went on to take the wicket of David Miller in the 18th over
  • Siddharth Kaul then took the wicket of Mandeep Singh to send shivers down the KXIP dugout. With 6 needed off three balls, KL Rahul hit a four and then a fumble at long-on from David Warner of all people let the two batsman run two runs off the penultimate ball to finish the match

