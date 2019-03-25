IPL 2019: R Ashwin leads Kings XI Punjab to a controversial win over Rajasthan Royals

Kings XI Punjab defeated Rajasthan Royals in their opening game of the IPL 2019 season on Monday. The side led by Ravichandran Ashwin were asked to bat first and set the hosts a target of 185 runs to chase. In reply, Rajasthan got off to a fine start with the bat, but a controversial moment involving R Ashwin and Jos Buttler completely turned the momentum in the visitors’ favour. RR could reach 170/9 in 20 overs, losing the match by 14 runs.

Toss:

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane elected to bowl after winning the toss, despite the pitch having plenty in it for the batsmen. The decision appeared to be a strange one, but perhaps, Rahane thought it would be better to chase especially with the side having plenty of heavy hitters, such as Ben Stokes and Joffra Archer.

First innings:

The Gayle storm arrived in Jaipur as the Windies batsman hammered 79 runs in 47 balls to set his side up for a hefty total. The Caribbean smashed 8 fours and 4 sixes and settled down his side following KL Rahul’s dismissal in the first over. A late cameo from Sarfraz Khan, who scored 46 runs in 29 balls, took the visitors to 184/4 in 20 overs.

Having been bought for 8.4 crores, Jaydev Unadkat went for plenty in the match. The left-armer leaked 44 runs in 3 overs and did not take any wicket. Joffra Archer, on the other end, was at his economical best, giving just 17 runs in his 4 overs.

Second innings:

Coming out to open for RR Jos Buttler and skipper Ajinkya Rahane got off to a fine start and built a 78-run partnership. After Rahane’s dismissal, the England batsman took the onus on himself to go for the big hits. Buttler scored 68 runs in 47 balls before he was controversially run out by R Ashwin.

Ashwin was completely within his rights to dismiss butler there. Don’t understand how Spirit of Cricket can be questioned. How many times have u seen a batsman wait for Umpires decision when he knew he was out? #RRvKXIP #IPL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 25, 2019

After Buttler’s wicket, the wickets started tumbling for RR, and the match slipped from their hands. For KXIP, Sam Curran and Mujeeb Rehman picked up two wickets. But it was Ashwin’s shrewd captaincy that led Punjab to a big win.

Gamechanger:

The game changer in the match was Ashwin who pulled off a controversial run out to send back the dangerous Jos Buttler. The right-handed batsman was looking in control and was scoring boundaries at will. Batting on 68 after 47 balls, the England international had it in him to close the match for his side. But Ashwin was smart enough to see an opportunity of causing a run out when he saw Buttler outside his crease at the non-striker’s end. The incident sparked a debate, but in the end, it was the dismissal that turned the game.

Scorecard: KXIP 184/4 in 20 overs (Chris Gayle 79 off 47 balls, Ben Stokes 2/48, Dhawal Kulkarni1/30); RR (Jos Buttler 69 off 47 balls; Rahman 2/31, Rajpoot 2/33)