Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR: ‘Three dimensional’ R Ashwin praised after Kings XI Punjab winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-kxip-vs-rr-r-ashwin-reactions-5679308/

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR: ‘Three dimensional’ R Ashwin praised after Kings XI Punjab win

Ravichandran Ashwin and KL Rahul helped Kings XI Punjab produced a great all-round performance to script a comfortable 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a second leg Indian Premier League clash to bring their campaign back on track.

Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. (Source: PTI)

Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and opener KL Rahul played pivotal roles as Kings XI Punjab produced a great all-round performance to script a comfortable 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a second leg Indian Premier League clash to bring their campaign back on track.

Opener Rahul hit a 47-ball 52, while Ashwin (2/24) smashed 17 off four balls in the last over and then took two crucial wickets as KXIP bounced back after successive losses in the last two matches to record their fifth win in this IPL. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Brief score:

Kings XI Punjab: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 52; J Archer 3/15).

Rajasthan Royals: 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 50; R Ashwin 2/24).

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 It's time for Dinesh Karthik to lift IPL title, says Simon Katich
2 Ombudsman summons Saurav Ganguly on Apr 20, BCCI says allow him only on full disclosure
3 IPL 2019 SRH vs CSK preview: Snubbed Ambati Rayudu in focus as CSK take on tottering SRH