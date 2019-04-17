IPL 2019, KXIP vs RR: ‘Three dimensional’ R Ashwin praised after Kings XI Punjab win

Skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and opener KL Rahul played pivotal roles as Kings XI Punjab produced a great all-round performance to script a comfortable 12-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a second leg Indian Premier League clash to bring their campaign back on track.

Opener Rahul hit a 47-ball 52, while Ashwin (2/24) smashed 17 off four balls in the last over and then took two crucial wickets as KXIP bounced back after successive losses in the last two matches to record their fifth win in this IPL. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted:

Have felt this for a while now, Ajinkya Rahane is living in denial about his batting form. Once he accepts that there is a problem with his batting, then only can the repair work begin.#RRvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 16, 2019

With such limitations in ability in the RR’s camp, saw enough in Stuart Binnys batting performance today to give him a long term guarantee of playing as a pure batsman in the side.#RRvKXIP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 16, 2019

Great game for Ashwin tonight…as batsman, bowler & captain. He was ‘three dimensional’. ??#KXIPvRR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 16, 2019

Clearly, Ashwin is enjoying his role as captain. He always wanted it and is doing a fine job so far. Deserves a lot of credit for the #KingsXI progress this year — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2019

Hope there was a handshake after the game — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 16, 2019

That’s that from Mohali as the @lionsdenkxip win by 12 runs ???? pic.twitter.com/4RkiXPyfUZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2019

Brief score:

Kings XI Punjab: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 52; J Archer 3/15).

Rajasthan Royals: 168 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 50; R Ashwin 2/24).