IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB Playing XI: Umesh Yadav returns for Bangalore, Punjab recall Mayank Agarwal

Royal Challengers Bangalore recalled fast bowler Umesh Yadav into the playing XI against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. The side decided to go ahead with three overseas players and benched Kiwi pacer Tim Southee to make way for Yadav. The switch remained the only change for the side.

Speaking after winning the toss and electing to bowl first, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said: “We are gonna bowl. There is a lot of dew later on and we are a team that likes chasing. I have lost 5 out 6 tosses, so wanted to bowl first. We have no option but to come out and fight every game. Our position in the table is a reflection on how we have played so far. We are playing with three foreigners, Umesh replaces Southee.”

KXIP made three changes into their side and recalled Mayank Agarwal in place of Karun Nair, Andrew Tye in place of Hardus Viljoen and Murugan Ashwin in place of Ankit Rajpoot.

Speaking at the toss, Ashwin explained the reasons for the changes: “That’s how the IPL is (you win some, lose some). You will have to string wins together. We can get the momentum by winning games consistently. We have played some good cricket over the seven games. We have been very consistent; chased down totals and defended totals. We have played some close games as well. We have a couple of forced changes – Viljeon is down with flu, Tye comes in. Mayank comes back in and M Ashwin comes in for Rajpoot.”

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj