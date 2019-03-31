IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over rate

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday was fined by the BCCI for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL 2019 clash against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali. The right-handed batsman was fined Rs 12 lakh for the offence.

Advertising

In a release, the cricketing body said: “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh.”

MI suffered their second defeat in the tournament against KXIP. After being asked to bat first, Mumbai put together a total of 176 on the board.

Quinton de Kock scored his first half century for the franchise, 7th overall in the tournmanent. A late cameo from Hardik Pandya, who scored 31 runs in 19 balls, ensured MI put together a competitive total despite losing wickets in the middle overs.

Advertising

In reply, KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 71-runs in 57 balls to take the home team to an easy 8-wicket win. Mayank Agarwal (43) and Chris Gayle (40) played crucial roles in the run chase as well.

MI will next play against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.