IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Punjab get off the mark at home, Mumbai succumb to second defeat

Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to register their second win in season 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Chasing a target of 177, Punjab seemed in trouble at one point with the asking rate shooting up to 8/rpo but K L Rahul’s unbeaten 71 off 57 balls guided them home in 18.4 overs. This was KXIP’s second win in three games while MI succumbed to their second loss of the tournament.

Advertising

Toss: Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin won the toss and elected to field first. Mumbai Indians made no changes to the side that defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore. KXIP were forced to make one change – Varun Chakravarthy replaced Murugan Ashwin.

First innings: Quinton de Kock with a 39-ball-60 created a platform which the middle-order, unfortunately, did not make full use of before Hardik Pandya smashed 31 off 19 balls which enabled MI to get past the 175-run mark. While De Kock hit six boundaries and two sixes in his innings, Pandya hit three boundaries and a six off Mohammed Shami.

The allrounder once again provided the final flourish after yet another middle-order collapse as Mumbai Indians managed 176/7 against KXIP.

Advertising

Second innings: Batting under lights, KXIP were off to a slow start scoring 38 in the first six overs. From thereon, Gayle started scoring freely before being dismissed for 40 (24 balls). Mayank Agarwal came in next and relieved the pressure of KL Rahul with a quickfire 43 off 21 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes. Rahul along with David Miller played responsibly thereafter to take their team over the finishing line with eight balls to spare.

Gamechanger: The 15th over of the run-chase was the game-changing moment. More than 65 were needed of the last six overs when Hardik Pandya was handed the responsibility with the ball. However, KL Rahul was in full flow smashing one six, two fours and ultimately taking 19 runs off the overs. Pandya’s poor over swung the match in favour of KXIP as the asking dropped from 10 per over to less than seven.

Scorecard: Mumbai Indians – 176/7 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 60, Rohit Sharma 32; M Ashwin 2/25). Kings XI Punjab – (David Warner 69, Jonny Bairstow 45; Shreyas Gopal 3/27). (With inputs from PTI)