IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: No, R Ashwin didn’t bowl a seven-ball over

After the no-ball controversy in Mumbai Indians’ previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, in which the umpires failed to spot Lasith Malinga overstepping on the final ball, the focus has been shifted to umpiring errors. RCB skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his anger on the howler and asked the umpires to keep their eyes open on the field.

On Saturday, when Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin bowled seven deliveries in his first over against Mumbai Indians, the blame shifted once again on the umpires for making the wrong count. But in reality, Ashwin did not bowl a seven-ball over.

The incident took place after Ashwin won the toss, elected to field and came on to bowl the first over. On the first ball, Sharma defended and took no run. After that, the right-armer went on to bowl six more deliveries in the over, getting struck for a boundary on the final ball.

After the over, many saw that Ashwin had bowled seven deliveries in the over – 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 4. But as a matter of fact, the first deliveries, as per the official scorers of the match, was deemed as a dead ball by the umpire.

So far, no official word has been given as to why it was seen as a dead ball. Perhaps, the reason was the fact that the umpire was looking elsewhere when Ashwin pitched the delivery.

Asked to chase 177, KXIP went on to win the match by 8-wickets, with KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten 71-runs in 57 balls. Mayank Agarwal (43) and Chris Gayle (40) also played a supporting role in the chase.