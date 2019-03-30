IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai unchanged, Punjab include Murugan Ashwin

Facing off against Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians made no changes from the side that won against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. Speaking after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said: “We would have batted first anyway, so not really fussed. Having said that, we need to play good cricket. We were able to win our last game due to the bowling we had and it’s about putting enough runs on the board for them. We’re playing the same team.”

KXIP, who are playing their first home game of the season, were forced to make a change. With uncapped talent Varun Chakravarthy unfit, the Rs 8.4 crore buy was replaced with spinner Murugan Ashwin.

Speaking after winning the toss and opting to bowl, skipper R Ashwin said: “We will be bowling first. We want to make conditions in the daylight and make use of the easier batting conditions later on when there could be some grease. We did win our games last time although it were just three matches, we also won the day game last season. So it’s looking good. One forced change – M Ashwin in for Varun.”

Chakravarthy did not get off to a good start in his first IPL game earlier this week against Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-arm off-spinner was struck for 3 sixes and a four by Sunil Narine. He eventually finished with figures of 1/35 in 3 overs.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Ty