IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI Match Highlights: KL Rahul takes Kings XI Punjab to 8-wicket win

IPL 2019 KXIP vs MI Match Highlights:

Advertising

– Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to field first.

– Mumbai Indians made no changes to the team. KXIP were forced into a change as Murugan Ashwin replaced Varun Chakravarthy.

– Rohit Sharma (32 off 18 balls) and Quinton de Kock (60 off 39) added 51 runs for the opening stand.

Advertising

– Quinton de Kock scored his maiden fifty for Mumbai and his 7th overall in IPL, before he was dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

– R Ashwin (26/0 in 4 overs) and Murugan Ashwin (2/25 in 4 overs) were the pick of KXIP bowlers as the visitors kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

– On the back of a brief cameo from Hardik Pandya (31 runs in 19 balls), MI managed to reach the total of 176/7 in 20 overs.

– Chris Gayle and KL Rahul came out to open the innings for KXIP in 177-run chase.

– Chris Gayle and KL Rahul stitched a 53-run stand for the opening wicket before the Windies batsman was caught in the deep after making 40 runs in 29 balls.

– Mayank Agarwal smashed 43 runs in 21 balls before he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya. In a key moment of his innings, Krunal almost ‘Mankad’ him.

– KL Rahul found a new gear after Mayank Agarwal’s dismissal. He brought his half century in 45 balls, his first of the season. He smashed 71 runs in 57 balls as Kings XI Punjab pulled off an 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians.