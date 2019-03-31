IPL 2019: Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 300 sixes

Kings XI Punjab’s Chris Gayle became the first cricketer to smash 300 sixes in the history of Indian Premier League tournament on Saturday. The left-handed batsman, who struck four sixes in IPL 2019 clash against Mumbai Indians has now 302 sixes in 115 IPL matches.

Gayle struck for 40 in 24 balls before he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 8th over. Apart from 4 sixes, in his innings, he also hammered three fours.

In the list of maximum six-hitters in IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers sits in the second spot with 192 sixes, while Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is at the third spot with 187 sixes.

CSK’s Suresh Raina (186) and MI skipper Rohit Sharma (185) fill up the top five positions in the list.

KXIP chased down the total of 177 against MI with KL Rahul smashing an unbeaten 71-run in 57 balls to help their side to an 8-wicket victory. Gayle and Mayank Agarwal (43) played the supporting role in the win. It was Punjab’s second win in as three games, and their first win at home.

KXIP will next play against Delhi Capitals on Monday.