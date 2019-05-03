IPL 2019: ‘We will be talking about Shubman Gill for many many years’

Toggle Menu
Shubman Gill took Kolkata Knight Riders to win. (Source: IPL)

Shubhman Gill proved yet again why he is regarded as one of the most accomplished batsman among his peers with a match-winning 49-ball 65 to guide KKR to a 7-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Playing in his hometown, Mohali, Gill played a mature inning to help KKR chase down a target of 184 with 2 overs to spare.

Meanwhile, after the match Dinesh Karthik said, “We live to fight another day. It’s been a hard few days. I wasn’t too happy with the way the bowlers and the fielders were doing, so I thought I should let the boys know what I felt at that time. It si rare, not many people have seen me angry. If I feel I need to be angry to get the best out of the boys, they maybe.”

