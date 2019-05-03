IPL 2019: ‘We will be talking about Shubman Gill for many many years’

Shubhman Gill proved yet again why he is regarded as one of the most accomplished batsman among his peers with a match-winning 49-ball 65 to guide KKR to a 7-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Playing in his hometown, Mohali, Gill played a mature inning to help KKR chase down a target of 184 with 2 overs to spare. Here are some of the best reactions-

Emphatic, easy win for #KKR. And many positives too, none more than the composure of Shubman Gill. He is talented, true, but it is his composure that will take him far — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 3 May 2019

Loved the innings from @RealShubmanGill and the most important thing apart from the elegance and maturity that he displayed was that he was there till the end, wonderful signs for future of Indian Cricket #KXIPvKKR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 May 2019

Shubman Gill….future of Indian batting is in very exciting hands. Now, take the team home….make it a habit. ☺️🤗🏏 #KXIPvKKR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 3 May 2019

Think we will be talking about @RealShubmanGill for many many years …. Love the way he plays ….. #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 3 May 2019

I was wrong about Shubhman Gill. This victory is cause of him. Well played man. And thanks for proving me wrong — thanos (@AjayTheSRKFan) 3 May 2019

Well done @RealShubmanGill so good to see you batting with lots of maturity.. keep up the good work ⭐️🏏 #KKRvsKXIP — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 3 May 2019

Meanwhile, after the match Dinesh Karthik said, “We live to fight another day. It’s been a hard few days. I wasn’t too happy with the way the bowlers and the fielders were doing, so I thought I should let the boys know what I felt at that time. It si rare, not many people have seen me angry. If I feel I need to be angry to get the best out of the boys, they maybe.”