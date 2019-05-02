IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR Preview: Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in do-or-die clash

Survival will be the name of the game when Kings XI Punjab host Kolkata Knight Riders in their backyard on Friday for Indian Premier League clash. Both the teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win both their games to push for survival in the tournament.

KKR, who suffered six defeats on the trot, are languishing at the sixth place in the table, whereas KXIP are at the seventh position after an inconsistent second half in the tournament. Kolkata, though, would still have an edge in the playoffs battle over Punjab, considering their positive Net Run Rate at the moment after the huge 32-run win over Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

DK return to form

KKR can see ominous signs for themselves owing to Dinesh Karthik’s return to form. The skipper smashed an unbeaten 97 in 50 balls in a losing effort against Rajasthan Royals last week, and then followed it up with a brief cameo against Mumbai Indians in the last game. If Karthik can lead the side from the front once again, KKR would feel confident travelling to Punjab, who are already low on confidence with just one win in six games.

Russell key for KKR

But, much like for most of the season, the main man for KKR would be Andre Russell, who has been in smashing form this season with the bat. The West Indies batsman is currently at the third position in the Orange Cap list for this season with 486 runs in 12 matches.

Russell smashed an unbeaten 80 in 40 balls against MI, coming down at number three position to bat. The Jamaican would hope he gets to come up the order once again and take the game away from the opposition.

KXIP middle batting order

The biggest worry for Punjab would be their wobbly middle-order, which has struggled for most of the season. While KL Rahul has hammered 520 runs in 12 games and Chris Gayle has scored 448 runs in 12 games, the remainder of batsmen are struggling to get runs on the board, including Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan.

Punjab would hope that, in case, the bowling department ends up leaking runs, the batsmen could do the job for their side and push for a win in the all-important encounter.

Teams (from):

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi