IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik was telling us to focus on every ball, says Sandeep Warrier

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik said after winning the match against Kings XI Punjab on Friday that he occasionally lets his anger rip on the field in order to get the best out of the boys.

Despite winning the match by seven wickets and eliminating KXIP out of playoffs in Indian Premier League 2019, the KKR skipper admitted that he wasn’t happy with his bowlers and fielders and thus decided to let them know. “It’s been a hard few days. I wasn’t too happy with what the bowlers and the fielders were doing, so I thought I should let the boys know what I felt at that time. It is rare, not many people have seen me angry. If I feel I need to be angry to get the best out of the boys, then maybe,” Karthik said.

Responding to his skipper’s reaction, KKR fast bowler Sandeep Warrier said after the match, “He was telling us to be on our toes as it was a must-win game for us. He was telling us to focus on every ball,” said Warrier, who got the wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.”

“I was looking not be predictable to them because the wicket was just holding a bit at the start. So, I was trying to be not be predictable. My strength is swinging the ball, I was trying to swing it both ways and mix it with slow balls in between,” he said. “Back of the length was a bit hard to hit as the ball was not coming onto the bat pretty easily, so I stuck to this with the new ball and it worked.”

Powerplay has been our massive problems: Ashwin on Gayle-Rahul performance

While opener Rahul has scored 522 runs in 13 games with a strike-rate of shade under 130 and six scores of above 50 (one century and five 50s), Gayle has managed 462 runs in 12 game with a strike-rate of 152 plus and top score of 99.

R Ashwin blamed their batting during Powerplay overs as one of the ‘massive problems’ for their team’s elimination from IPL. “We have to address the areas that we are lagging. One of such area is the Powerplay both with the ball and the bat. Last year, we had a great batting Powerplay with Chris and KL but this year we couldn’t get off to great starts, obviously because the pressure was on them and they had to like, do a job,” Ashwin said.

“We have to address this going into the next year because we have lost most games on Powerplay battles. It has been a massive problem,” said Ashwin. “We had a few challenges going into this year from the last year. We had a few options we picked up a few people and they got injured. That’s not ideally how we like to look at it.”

“We definitely put our best team that we could, we have tried our best and there has been a lot of positives that have come out this season,” the losing captain added.

“When you have your overseas seamers and bowlers, you definitely bank on them, but like I said Powerplay has been one of our massive problems. Most games that we won is because through the middle overs or sometimes in the death overs where you had some incredible performances by Shami or Sam, something like that.”

Ashwin, however, came to Andrew Tye’s defence, saying, “He has definitely tried hard, it is not (because of) lack of efforts that he has not been very good this year. I am sure that he will get better, he is quite a smart cricketer. He tries to give his best on the field, these sort of phases are quite common for a cricketer in his career, but I am sure he will learn from this,” concluded Ashwin.