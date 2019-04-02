IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC | STATS: Sam Curran becomes third player to pick a hat-trick for King XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Sam Curran proved his worth with a fantastic spell (including a hat-trick) which spurred his team to a miraculous 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Monday. The 20-year-old Englishman, picked up 4/11 as Delhi Capitals suffered a dramatic collapse and were bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs chasing 167.

From 144/3, Delhi lost their last seven wickets for just eight runs as Curran along with Mohammed Shami turned the match on its head. With his incredible feat in Mohali, Curran became the first English bowler to claim a hat-trick in the IPL. In IPL 2019, English bowlers are taking a wicket every 13.2 deliveries. That makes the English bowlers the most incisive of any nationality in the competition. Here are some of the other mindboggling stats-

Sam Curran in this year’s IPL-

First three overs: 0-48

Next three overs: 4-15

Most ducks in an innings in IPL-

6 KTK vs Deccan Chargers, Kochi, 2011

5 RCB vs KXIP, Bengaluru, 2008

5 Delhi vs MI, Delhi, 2011

5 Delhi vs KXIP, Mohali, 2019 *

Youngest overseas players to take 4-fer in IPL-

19y 202d M Marsh (4/25) PWI v DC Hybd 2011

20y 302d S CURRAN (4/11) v Delhi, Mohali, 2019

22y 052d L Ngidi (4/10) CSK v KXIP Pune 2018

Best figures for KXIP (IPL)-

5/14 A Rajpoot v SRH, Hyderabad, 2018

5/25 D Mascarenhas v PWI, Mohali, 2012

4/11 S CURRAN v DC, Mohali, 2019

Worst seven-wicket collapses in IPL-

8/7 Delhi v KXIP, Mohali, 2019 (144/3->152)

12/7 Deccan v Delhi, Durban, 2009 (149/3->161)

17/7 RR v RCB, Bengaluru, 2010 (75/3->92)

Hat tricks for KXIP (IPL)-

Yuvraj Singh v Royal Challengers Bangalore, Durban, 2009

Yuvraj Singh v Deccan Chargers, Joburg, 2009

Axar Patel v Gujarat Lions, Rajkot, 2016

SAM CURRAN v Delhi Capitals, Mohali, 2019