Watch: KXIP’s Sam Curran does Bhangra with Preity Zinta after beating Delhi Capitals

Sam Curran had made a name for himself during England’s Test series against India in 2018. He had scored 272 runs and picked up 11 wickets as England won 4-1 at home. On Monday, he moved his talent and showcased it for Kings XI Punjab with Delhi Capitals the victims in the Indian Premier League. He bagged a hat-trick late on to deny Delhi what looked like a certain win.

The left-arm seamer became the first Englishman to take a hat-trick as Delhi Capitals collapsed from 144/3 to 152 all out while chasing 167 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The dramatic nature of the win certainly left everyone inside the stadium excited but the bowler himself celebrated the triumph with a Bhangra dance with franchise co-owner Preity Zinta.

Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram were taking DC towards the win with bold hitting and confident stroke making. But Pant’s exit began the turnaround in KXIP’s favour. While Curran bagged a hat-trick – separated by two overs – Mohammed Shami and R Ashwin also contributed to the visitors’ collapse.

The rush of emotions saw franchise co-owner Zinta delighted. Soon, an impromptu Bhangra was done between her and Curran as KXIP moved to second spot in the IPL standings.

At the post match ceremony, Curran said, “Great win for the guys. I tried to put a performance for my team. Luckily enough, we scraped to 166, all the six bowlers were excellent. I have worked a lot on my batting over the last few months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket, but think this was the first time in professional cricket. Hopefully, we keep winning games.”

About the hat-trick, the 20-year-old Englishman revealed he had asked teammates about the way the local players batted, while also crediting Shami and Ashwin for their contributions.

“I didn’t really know (about the hat-trick). The crowd got really loud, I couldn’t hear myself. Ash told me what to do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the Iocal batters, I had to ask our players, “Where does he hit?”. Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped,” he concluded.