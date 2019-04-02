IPL 2019: ‘That was insane,’ Twitterati bowled over by Sam Curran’s hat-trick

Toggle Menu
Sam Curran was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant hat-trick and bowling figures of 4/11.

Sam Curran proved his worth with an incredible spell at the back end. (IPL)

Kings XI Punjab allrounder Sam Curran’s inspired spell at the back end led KXIP to an incredible 14-run win at home on Monday. Curran’s spell of 4/11 which included a hattrick sparked a dramatic collapse as Delhi went down from 144/3 to 152 all out. Curran was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant effort and Twitterati were left in awe of the 21-year-old Englishman. Here are the best reactions-

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin spoke after the match and said, “Not may times, you defend. When Rishabh hit the six, we just needed to hang in there. Credit to Shami and Curran. We were probably 25 runs short. We backed ourselves to defend with three spinners. All in all, dew also came in and played a factor. We were gonna bat first. We thought Chris wasn’t there. We wanted to give him all the license up front. We thought there was grip there. We are quite a bunch with experience and a lot of youngsters. We have to keep ourselves fresh. We are having a very good experience. I have never seen a crowd like this in Mohali. It was extremely loud.”

