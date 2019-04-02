IPL 2019: ‘That was insane,’ Twitterati bowled over by Sam Curran’s hat-trick

Kings XI Punjab allrounder Sam Curran’s inspired spell at the back end led KXIP to an incredible 14-run win at home on Monday. Curran’s spell of 4/11 which included a hattrick sparked a dramatic collapse as Delhi went down from 144/3 to 152 all out. Curran was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant effort and Twitterati were left in awe of the 21-year-old Englishman. Here are the best reactions-

Hahaha that was insane! Super proud, what a game @CurranSM 🔥🔥🔥 — Tom Curran (@_TC59) 1 April 2019

First HATTRICK of #VIVOIPL 2019 @CurranSM 👏👏 Advertising What a comeback this from @lionsdenkxipin as they win by 14 runs in Mohali. pic.twitter.com/cSnOG9o9z4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1 April 2019

Great illustration today of why set batsmen must finish the game. This is an epic collapse from Delhi Capitals. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 1 April 2019

For such a young kid @CurranSM has Balls of steel … Another England player lighting up the #IPL2019 #LoveIt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 1 April 2019

Rishab Pant should have finished it, probably they need a calm batsman somewhere in the middle because this was nowhere a win for KXIP, very accurate from Curran and Shami👌🏻#KXIPvDC — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 1 April 2019</blockquote

Meanwhile, KXIP skipper R Ashwin spoke after the match and said, “Not may times, you defend. When Rishabh hit the six, we just needed to hang in there. Credit to Shami and Curran. We were probably 25 runs short. We backed ourselves to defend with three spinners. All in all, dew also came in and played a factor. We were gonna bat first. We thought Chris wasn’t there. We wanted to give him all the license up front. We thought there was grip there. We are quite a bunch with experience and a lot of youngsters. We have to keep ourselves fresh. We are having a very good experience. I have never seen a crowd like this in Mohali. It was extremely loud.”