IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Punjab batsmen look to overcome rejuvenated Delhi bowlers

Kagiso Rabada stole the show by defending 10 runs in the Super Over to help Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Kings XI Punjab rode on their batters’ splendid performance to knock Mumbai Indians down at home. Punjab chased down a modest target of 177 in just 18.2 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Rabada’s clinical bowling helped Delhi defend the lowest total (10) in a Super Over in IPL history. After crushing KKR, the focus will now be on what will be Rabada’s approach against the likes of Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and David Miller.

TEAM TALK

Both the teams are high on confidence after returning to winning ways and would look to carry forward the momentum. While Rahul guided Punjab to a comfortable victory against Mumbai, Prithvi Shaw was the architect of Delhi’s win over KKR. The 19-year old scored 99 from 55 balls and Rahul steered his team to victory by playing an unbeaten knock of 71 runs in 57 deliveries.

Playing on home turf, Rahul, who initially failed in the first two matches, played a match-winning knock while Gayle and Mayank Agarwal contributed with crucial runs.

In the win against Mumbai, Rahul showcased his ability to play a controlled innings and Gayle proved why is he considered as one of the most destructive batsman in this format, something that Delhi should be worried about.

The bowling unit of Punjab is spearheaded by Mohammed Shami and economical spells by R Ashwin and Murugan Ashwin may make it difficult for the visitors. The pair of Ashwin and Murugan gave away just 51 runs in 48 deliveries, and the latter also scalped two wickets in the match against Mumbai.

Delhi, on the other hand, would hope for another splendid performance from Shaw who missed out by one run from completing his maiden IPL ton. Besides Shaw, Delhi also have the likes of Rishabh Pant, who played a superb knock of 78 to pile up a mammoth 213 against Mumbai Indians in the first match, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Shreyas Iyer and Colin Ingram. They would expect their batsmen come out all guns blazing against Punjab on Sunday.

The bowling department comprising Trent Bolt, Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel besides Rabada, is also capable of causing damage to the opposition. Delhi would be hoping to put up an all-round performance against Punjab, who have shown they are not an easy side to beat.

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayyappa