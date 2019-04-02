IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Match Highlights: KXIP beat DC by 14 runs

- Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bat first
- Sam Curran opened the batting with KL Rahul for Kings XI Punjab in the absence of Chris Gayle
- Both openers were dismissed within the first four overs but they ensured that they kept the scoreboard ticking
- Sarfaraz Khan and David Miller then shored up the innings. The pair put up 62 runs for the fourth wicket and despite Sarfaraz falling at 39, KXIP looked primed for a big total as the innings approached the death overs
- But Miller was dismissed by Morris after which Delhi clamped down on KXIP. KXIP ended their innings on 166/9
- Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer stabilised the Delhi chase after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin off the very first ball of the innings. Iyer and Dhawan put up 61 runs for the second wicket
- Although Dhawan and Iyer fell in quick succession, Pant and Ingram ensured that the Capitals don’t fall off course in the chase
- The pair put up 62 runs for the fourth wicket and the stand was broken by Pant’s dismissal.
- But that sparked a collapse in which DC lost five wickets in the last five overs
- Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran were the main tormentors in this period. The latter finished things off by knocking over Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamicchane to complete his hat-trick
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC Match Highlights: KXIP beat DC by 14 runshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/ipl-2019-kxip-vs-dc-match-highlights-sam-curran-5653567/