IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Didn’t know about the hat-trick, says Sam Curran

Kings XI Punjab’s Sam Curran became the youngest to take a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League on Monday, steering his side to beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in Mohali. However, the 20-year old said after the match that he had ‘absolutely no idea’ about the hat-trick during the game.

Curran, who picked up 4 for 11 in 2.2 overs, became the first England player to take a hat-trick in the IPL.

“I didn’t really know,” said Curran. “When we won the game, one of the players came up to me and said ‘you’ve got a hat-trick’. I had absolutely no idea I had taken one,” he said in the post match press conference. To be fair to him, the hat-trick came with the second pair of wickets coming in a different over.

Justifying the tag of KXIP’s costliest buy in the auction, Curran’s hat-trick started in the 18th over when he got rid of Harshal Patel off the last ball of the over. He then dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off successive deliveries at the start of the 20th over.

“My main focus was obviously that last ball when Rabada came and I knew his strengths and where I could bowl, so I was always aiming for his stumps and his toes,” Curran said. “Ash (R Ashwin) told me what to do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the local batters, I had to ask our players, ‘Where does he hit?’ Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped.”

Filling in for Chris Gayle, Curran made a quick-fire 10-ball 20 in the opening position including three fours and a six. “I have worked a lot on my batting over the last few months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket, but think this was the first time in professional cricket. Hopefully, we keep winning games,” he said.

Chasing 167 for victory, the Capitals looked to be cruising at 144/3 in the 17th over before they lost seven wickets for eight runs as the Kings XI bowlers ripped through the batting line-up.