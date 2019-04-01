IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Chris Gayle ruled out due to injury, Avesh Khan replaces Amit Mishra

Advertising

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Monday. Delhi have made one change from their last game as fast bowler Avesh Khan replaces out-of-form leg-spinner Amit Mishra in the playing XI. For Kings XI, Mujeeb Ur Rahman replaces the injured Chris Gayle.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed the changes at the toss and said, “The game (super over) went too far that night, but the guys are very excited after winning that game. We are going to bowl first. Looking at the wicket, it looks invariably constant. We had a net here yesterday. It was a good wicket to bat on, and the boys are energetic. Avesh Khan comes in for Amit Mishra. Rabada being the leader of the attack, and bowling that super over was fantastic. Sandeep Lamichhanne was amazing last time, bowling two powerplay overs for us as well.”

King XI Punjab captain R Ashwin said, “It’s about getting used to a particular ground, like the wind direction etc. If you’ve played in a venue before you know that the small things matter big. We have punched well as a unit, and I’m pretty pleased with how it is going at the moment. If you go at 10 an over in the slog (last 4 overs), you would take it any day as a captain.”

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul(w), Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan