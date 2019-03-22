IPL 2019 KXIP Preview: With new coach, Kings XI Punjab hope to end title drought

Playing in their 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab will be hoping to improve their fortunes this season under new coach Mike Hesson. With a formidable squad this season, the Mohali club will hope to end its title drought. KXIP topped the league table and finished runners-up in 2014, but that is the furthest they have gone. The franchise has reached just one playoff since then and in the last season finished second from the bottom.

The poor performance resulted in two major changes: the side parted ways with mentor Virender Sehwag, as well as coach Brad Hodge. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side now has many new players for the upcoming tournament.

Batting

Kings XI Punjab has Chris Gayle and KL Rahul opening the innings. Rahul had a brilliant season last year, scoring 650 runs at a strike rate of 159. Having put the controversy over a talk show appearance behind him, Rahul will be raring to go with a ICC World Cup 2019 spot up for grabs. Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Sam Curran will be rotated in the middle order. Mayank Agarwal, regarded as India’s run-machine in the domestic circuit, also adds strength to the batting lineup.

Bowling

Death bowler Mohammed Shami, who has hit a rich vein of form, will be looking to improve his IPL record. Andrew Tye and Ankit Rajpoot are expected to provide him with the required backup. While Ashwin will lead the bowling attack, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin and Varun Chakravarthy will constitute the team’s spin attack.

Strengths

Hesson, who was New Zealand’s coach when the team reached the World Cup 2015 final, will be hoping to turn the franchise’s fortunes. The franchise invested wisely in the auction to create a reliable squad with a strong Indian core that includes Rahul, Agarwal, Karun Nair, Ashwin and Shami.

Weaknesses

KXIP have never been short of talent or big names. Every year, they start on a positive note and look like the team to beat by the end of the first half of the season. Yet they end up not even making it to the playoffs. One area for concern will be fielding, with Gayle, Shami and a struggling Sarfraz Khan in the squad. The side also lacks power-hitters in the middle order and the club may be a little too dependent on mystery spinners.

Why you should watch them

Having bought Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin and Sarfraz Khan, it will be interesting to see if Punjab can live up to its expectations. Hesson will look to repeat his achievements with the New Zealand national squad, but given he’s had little time with his players will he able to?

Squad

Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami, Hardus Viljoen, Varun Chakravarthy, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh.