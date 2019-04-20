IPL 2019: Kuldeep Yadav left in tears after Moeen Ali’s brutal assault at Eden Gardens

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was left in tears on Friday night during KKR’s match against RCB at the Eden Gardens. This was after England all-rounder Moeen Ali launched a brutal attack on the India spinner. Yadav was taken to the cleaners by the southpaw as he conceded 27 runs in the 16th over of RCB’s innings (three sixes and two fours all from the bat of Ali).

English Cricketer Moeen Ali smashed 26 runs To Kuldeep Yadav he conceded 59 runs in his quota of four overs against RCB Kuldeep burst in to tears! pic.twitter.com/WK5xxmj43l — muhammad Noman (@muhamma62025313) 19 April 2019

After the over was completed, replays showed Yadav sitting on the ground and teary-eyed. Teammate Nitish Rana was spotted by his side consoling him. Courtesy of Ali’s cameo RCB went on to post a match-winning total of 213/4 in 20 overs.

However, Yadav did get his redemption when he dismissed Ali off the last ball of the over but by that time the damage had been done.

Kuldeep Yadav’s form in season 12 of the Indian Premier League has been poor as he has struggled to get wickets. So far he has picked up just four wickets at an average of 71.50.

Most runs conceded in an IPL match by a KKR bowler:

2/60 Ryan McLaren v MI (Wankhede) 2013

1/59 Kuldeep Yadav v RCB (Kolkata) 2019

0/58 Mashrafe Mortaza v DCH (Wanderers) 2009

1/58 Shivam Mavi v DD (Delhi) 2018