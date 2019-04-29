IPL 2019: Kolkata Knight Riders register 100th T20 win

Kolkata Knight Riders returned to winning ways as they registered their 100th T20 win on Sunday (April 28) after beating Mumbai Indians by 34 runs at the Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League.

KKR have registered 91 wins in the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008 and nine in the Champions League to reach the feat on Sunday.

KKR became only the sixth side in T20 history and the third team in IPL to win 100 matches. Only Mumbai Indians (115), Chennai Super Kings (113), Lancashire (104), Nottinghamshire (103) and Warwickshire (101) have registered more than 100 wins in T20 cricket.

With the win, KKR also snapped their six match losing streak to keep their quest for a playoff spot alive, while denying Mumbai a chance to clinch their spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen fired on all cylinders to post the season’s highest total, 232 for two, after sensational knocks from Shubman Gill (75 off 45) and Andre Russell (80 not out off 40).

At 58 for four, Mumbai were down and out but Hardik Pandya reignited their hopes with a breathtaking 91 off 34 balls. In the end, Pandya’s dismissal in the 18th over sealed the game in KKR’s favour as Mumbai ended at 198 for seven. The Indian all-rounder’s cracking innings comprised nine sixes and six fours.