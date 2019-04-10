IPL 2019: KL Rahul slams his maiden IPL hundred, becomes fourth centurion of the season

KL Rahul slammed his maiden IPL hundred against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Karnataka batsman reached the milestone in the final over of KXIP’s innings and remained unbeaten on 100 off 64 balls. Rahul’s majestic ton powered Punjab to a challenging 197/4 in 20 overs. KL Rahul already has two T20I hundreds and with this knock takes his tally to three.

Speaking moments after his innings, Rahul said, “The way Chris and I started, we had to get to 200 but we lost our way a bit in the middle. Wasn’t easy to start with, had to take our time and then cash in. For the first six overs, the plan was to just play cricketing shots without trying too hard. After that, whoever has looked good will take charge. More often than not, it’s Chris because if he bats 12-13 overs, he basically puts us in a really good position.”

“I delayed going after the bowling for a couple of overs as we lost some momentum after Chris got out. I am focusing only on the ball and not the bowler. (Whether they have enough) I think so, wasn’t that easy to go after the bowling. The ball did grip a bit for the spinners, hopefully, Ash can take advantage of it. Also, we have some fast bowlers who can exploit the deck,” he added.

(More to follow)