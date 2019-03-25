IPL 2019 KKR vs SRH: Shahrukh Khan reveals Andre Russell wanted to cry after win

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan on Sunday said that Andre Russell was ‘overwhelmed’ with the welcome he received and it made him emotional. He also thanked the entire KKR unit for kick-starting their new campaign on a high after they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in their first match of the season.

Moments after KKR overpowered Sunrisers in a thrilling encounter, the Bollywood superstar tweeted out saying, “@Russell12A said to me that he was so overwhelmed with the welcome fans gave him, that he wanted to cry. Then decided big boys don’t cry in public. @NitishRana_27 @robbieuthappa & @RealShubmanGill & the whole team plays for You Kolkata. Thk u for the Love (sic).”

Shahrukh along with co-owner Juhi Chawla cheered for the home team from the stands at Eden Gardens.

Returning to IPL after a year, David Warner gave Sunrisers the start they would have expected from him. His 118-run stand for the opening wicket with Jonny Bairstow saw Sunrisers post 181/3 on the board.

However, Russel produced a match-winning performance to spoil Warner’s return as he smashed 49 runs off 19 balls, which included four sixes and as many boundaries, to power his team to victory. Needing 53 in the final three overs, Russell smashed the 18th over for 19 runs and went on to hit another 21 off the 19th over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Shubman Gill completed the proceedings for KKR as he smashed Shakib Al Hasan for consecutive sixes in the 20th over to complete the 182-run chase with two balls to spare.

The Caribbean cricketer has contributed significantly in KKR’s recent success in the league. His inclusion in the side adds depth in both batting and the bowling department.