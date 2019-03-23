IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH Preview: Knight Riders face tough start against Orange Army at Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the first of the two doubleheaders on Sunday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both the teams boast of two IPL crowns and beginning the tournament with a win under their belts. While KKR will have the advantage of playing at home, SRH will be no pushovers as they boast of one of the strongest teams on paper.

The Two Teams-

However, all eyes will be on David Warner who returns to after a one-year ban. Warner will be the most scrutinised player for Sunrisers this season after he was banned for a year over his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner had captained his team to their maiden IPL title in 2016 but now Kane Williamson has taken over and will continue to captain Sunrisers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers pace department, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan will be in charge of the spin attack.

KKR will once again be under the charge of Dinesh Karthik who led KKR to a third place finish following their loss to SRH in the second eliminator last year.

While the first seven is one of the strongest among all teams, one area of concern is the pace attack which looks pretty thin on paper. Thus, it is a very inexperienced pace attack and SRH will be looking to exploit that weakness.

Pitch Report: Eden Gardens is one of the most iconic venues in world cricket. The 22 yards will be expected to be a flat one, especially early in the season. The temperature will be around 35 degrees but as the sunsets weather will get cooler. No rain is in the forecast.

Team:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, David Warner, Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Sreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem.