IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Nitish Rana blames power outage for his dismissal

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana on Sunday blamed the power outage at Eden Gardens for his dismissal during the IPL 2019 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The play was stopped for 12 minutes after one of the floodlights tripped due to a short circuit. Rana, who was batting at 68, was immediately dismissed on the first ball from Rashid Khan after the play resumed.

Speaking to reporters at the post-match presentation ceremony, the left-handed batsman said that he could have finished off the game for his side.

“I didn’t know this could happen. My gameplan suddenly got interrupted. I lost my momentum when I came to the dressing room. The atmosphere also became a bit relaxed,” he said.

“I got into the shell because of the break. I could have finished the match if the break was not there,” the 25-year-old added.

In a statement to news agency PTI, Cricket Association of Bengal joint-secretary Avishek Dalmiya described the incident as an “eventuality”. “It’s not a glitch actually. It was an eventuality which got rectified,” he said.

According to an official statement from the agency that controls the operation of the match, a short circuit happened in the E-Block Tower.

“There are 131 contactors in E-Block Tower for switching on 131 M Halide Lamps. Unfortunately, contactor bearing No. 1-8 of Phase RB-1 got short-circuited due to a chance cause, which tripped the MCB system resulting in tripping of few lamps,” the statement said. “The matter was identified and corrective action was taken immediately thereby the system came back to normalcy,” it added.

Rana praises Andre Russell

Rana also praised explosive allrounder Andre Russell who smashed 49 runs in 19 balls to script a thrilling 6-wicket win for KKR. “I cannot describe his batting in words. It was unbelievable batting. In 18 balls we needed 53 runs and we won the match with two balls to spare. That’s how capable he is. The game plan was: whatever we needed, we would leave it to Russell and that worked,” he said.

The left-handed batsman further added that he did not use the review on his dismissal because he wanted to save it for the Caribbean.

“I decided not to take the DRS because I wanted to keep the review for Russell. This win was very important for us, especially at the start,” he said.

KKR will next play against Kings XI Punjab next week on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)