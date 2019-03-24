IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Cricket fraternity left stunned by Andre Russell’s ‘unbelievable hitting’

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a heist in their opening game of Indian Premier League 2019 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While needing 53 runs to win in 18 balls, allrounder Andre Russel smashed four fours and four sixes to take his side to a thrilling six-wicket win. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 49 in 19 balls as Kolkata began their season on a winning note.

Russell also picked up two crucial wickets of David Warner and Yusuf Pathan late in the innings for KKR, which slowed down SRH and they were unable to push past 200. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Russell’s innings:

Such a rush of blood, watching Andre Russell! This is the start of IPL-12 in real sense!!#SRHvKKR #IPL — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 24, 2019

Dre Russ !!! 👀👀 & @RealShubmanGill 👀👀 … #IPL2019 The young lad is going to be some player … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2019

Incredible from Andre Russell. The scariest finisher in T20 cricket. And Vijay Shankar of India, who bowls, goes back to being the Vijay Shankar of the IPL who doesn’t. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019

Was a close game but credit to Andre Russell and Nitish Rana for taking the game away from us with their brilliant batting. Was wonderful to see David Warner , Bairstow and Vijay Shankar bat the way they did. I am sure we will come back stronger #KKRvSRH — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 24, 2019

KKR will next play against Kings XI Punjab in an away fixture next week on Wednesday.