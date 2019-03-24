Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: Cricket fraternity left stunned by Andre Russell’s ‘unbelievable hitting’

Andre Russell smashed 49 runs in 19 balls to help Kolkata Knight Riders chase down the total of 182 runs with 6 wickets in hand at Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Andre Russell smashed 49 runs in 19 balls. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off a heist in their opening game of Indian Premier League 2019 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While needing 53 runs to win in 18 balls, allrounder Andre Russel smashed four fours and four sixes to take his side to a thrilling six-wicket win. The right-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 49 in 19 balls as Kolkata began their season on a winning note.

Russell also picked up two crucial wickets of David Warner and Yusuf Pathan late in the innings for KKR, which slowed down SRH and they were unable to push past 200. Here is how the cricket fraternity reacted to Russell’s innings:

KKR will next play against Kings XI Punjab in an away fixture next week on Wednesday.

