IPL 2019, KKR vs SRH: We didn’t bowl bad, Andre Russell just kept smashing, says Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Rashid Khan on Sunday praised Andre Russell for his blistering innings that led Kolkata Knight Riders to a win in their opening contest of Indian Premier League 2019 season at Eden Gardens. The Caribbean smashed 49 runs in 19 balls as KKR chased down 182 with 6 wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Afghanistan spinner insisted that SRH bowlers bowled in the right areas, but Russell just kept on smashing. “Russell played a great knock. He took the game away from us. He played all the shots, the bowlers did not bowl bad deliveries but he just smashed them,” Khan said.

The 20-year-old added that SRH will learn from the mistakes and bounce back in future games. “It’s just the start of the tournament. We did really well in our department. We just couldn’t finish well in the last three overs and that happens in T20 cricket. Hopefully, we will try and not repeat the same mistakes and go back stronger and play well at home next,” he said.

Russell also picked up two quick wickets in the death overs, which slowed down SRH’s run rate towards the end of their innings. But Khan said that 180 was a good total on the surface.

“180-plus was a good total. Usually, at Eden, 170 plus is a good total and can be defended. The bowling line up that we have, it was not like we scored less or batted badly. We just could not finish well and that happens,” he said.

SRH will next face off against Rajasthan Royals next week on Friday.