IPL 2019: ‘Riyan Parag’s temperament is top class’

Teenager Riyan Parag led a dramatic late fightback along with Jofra Archer as Rajasthan Royals recovered from a batting slump to snatch a thrilling three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in a dramatic IPL match on Thursday. The 17-year-old Parag from Assam played without any fear in only his 14th T20 match to score a 31-ball 47 in a determined rearguard innings as the Royals chased down the target of 176 with four balls to spare.

Whoaaa…super game in the end. Riyan Parag….hope to hear his name quite a lot from here onwards. Temperament Top Class. ☺️🤗👏👏 #KKRvRR #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 25 April 2019

For someone so young, to have such calmness and confidence under pressure is just incredible! Riyan Parag was the real hero tonight. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#KKRvRR — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 25 April 2019

Jofra finishes it off in style. Great victory for the @rajasthanroyals 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0Oc9S2aEQ8 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 25 April 2019

Man Of The Match Must mean for a Man who changed the match to his team’s favour.

And that should have been Given to Riyan Parag and Not to Varon Aaron(Though he bowled exceptional) .#KKRvRR #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #RR #HallaBol — Grishma Sharma (@GrishmaSharma17) 25 April 2019

RR skipper Steve Smith said, “We made it difficult for ourselves. We lost too many wickets in the middle section after a good start. Riyan Parag .. isn’t he an impressive young man? He played very composed like a seasoned campaigner. Great contribution from Gopal and Archer too. I thought they bowled really well with the new ball, first 7-8 overs. Oshane did well in his first game. Varun Aaron was exceptional with the new ball. The boys did a great job.”

