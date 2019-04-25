KKR vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Struggling Kolkata hope for change in fortunes

KKR vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and skipper Dinesh Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order. Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR’s leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings.

Clinging to one spot below KKR at seventh in the eight-team standings, Rajasthan Royals’ fate too hangs by the thread. Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with an elegant century but his efforts went in vain as RR lost to Delhi Capitals in their last match.