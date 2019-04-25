KKR vs RR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Struggling Kolkata hope for change in fortunes

Toggle Menu
KKR vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League match on Thurday.

KKR vs RR Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered five defeats on the trot, exposing their over-reliance on Andre Russell, and skipper Dinesh Karthik has copped criticism for not promoting the big-hitting West Indian up the order. Chosen ahead of the young Rishabh Pant in the World Cup squad in a debatable decision, the Tamil Nadu veteran, who was KKR’s leading run-getter last season, is struggling for runs with an average of 16.71 from nine outings.

Clinging to one spot below KKR at seventh in the eight-team standings, Rajasthan Royals’ fate too hangs by the thread. Ajinkya Rahane roared back to form with an elegant century but his efforts went in vain as RR lost to Delhi Capitals in their last match.

Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders started this season of Indian Premier League 2019 on a high. The side led by Dinesh Karthik has lost their previous five games and now need to win every match to rekindle hopes of making it through the play-offs. Up against them will be another side, who are at the bottom half of the table and need to pull off win in every games to make it through to top four - Rajasthan Royals.

Hello and welcome to our buildup for the IPL match in the evening between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Stay tuned for the Predictable playing xi and other news that comes up ahead of the match

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shahshank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

