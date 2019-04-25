IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: Oshane Thomas makes his IPL debut, Carlos Brathwaite returns for KKR

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Both the teams made two changes.

For Rajasthan, Oshane Thomas gets a place in the side and will make his IPL debut. He comes in for Turner. Dhawal Kulkarni is out and Varun Aaron replaces him.

For KKR, Prasidh Krishna comes in for KC Cariappa while Carlos Brathwaite replaces Harry Gurney.

Speaking at the toss, RR captain Steve Smith said, “We are gonna bowl first. It (pitch) looks nice. Bit of grass coverage. A bit of a welcome change from what we are playing in Jaipur. Some positive signs, you want your batters in the top four to score runs. We got two changes. Big Oshane Thomas makes his IPL debut. He comes in for Ashton Turner. Dhawal Kulkarni is out and Varun Aaron replaces him.”

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik said, ” It’s got a lot of grass cover on it and it’ll be a great batting wicket. One of the things is to keep right people in the right space. It’s very important that we get the best out of the players who are doing well. Prasidh comes in for KC Cariappa. Brathwaite comes in for Gurney.”

Teams-

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron