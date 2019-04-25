IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan elect to bowl first

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders started this season of Indian Premier League 2019 on a high. The side led by Dinesh Karthik has lost their previous five games and now need to win every match to rekindle hopes of making it through the play-offs. Up against them will be another side, who are at the bottom half of the table and need to pull off win in every game to make it through to top four – Rajasthan Royals.

RR, under Steve Smith’s captaincy, have found a way to click in the batting department. Ajinkya Rahane smashed a ton in the previous match, while Smith, himself, has scored two back-to-back fifties. Entering after a heartbreaking home defeat against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan would hope the batting department could do the trick once again to see them through. IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.