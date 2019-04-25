IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan elect to bowl first

Toggle Menu
IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Today Match Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (File)

IPL 2019, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Kolkata Knight Riders started this season of Indian Premier League 2019 on a high. The side led by Dinesh Karthik has lost their previous five games and now need to win every match to rekindle hopes of making it through the play-offs. Up against them will be another side, who are at the bottom half of the table and need to pull off win in every game to make it through to top four – Rajasthan Royals.

RR, under Steve Smith’s captaincy, have found a way to click in the batting department. Ajinkya Rahane smashed a ton in the previous match, while Smith, himself, has scored two back-to-back fifties. Entering after a heartbreaking home defeat against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan would hope the batting department could do the trick once again to see them through. IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.

KKR begin

Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill are at the crease. Chris Lynn is on strike. Aaron will open the attack

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI):

Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Yarra Prithviraj, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI):

Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Oshane Thomas, Varun Aaron

Team changes


RR changes- Oshane Thomas makes his IPL debut. He comes in for Turner. Dhawal Kulkarni is out and Varun Aaron replaces him.

KKR changes- Prasidh Krishna comes in for KC Cariappa Carlos Brathwaite replaces Harry Gurney

Toss Time

Rajasthan Royals win the toss and elect to field.

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to our live blog on Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Knight Riders are looking to end their string of defeats to extend their stay in the tournament. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will play without any fear as they have nothing to lose. Who will tonight at Edens? Stay tuned for the live updates

Teams (from): Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Shubham Ranjane, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ish Sodhi, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Liam Livingstone, Varun Aaron, Jos Buttler, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.

