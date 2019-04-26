IPL 2019, KKR vs RR: We tried hard but we were just not able to cross the line, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik feels that questions are bound to be raised against his captaincy after the team suffered its sixth defeat in row in the IPL but “his job is to lead from the front”.

The World Cup-bound Karthik regained his batting form with an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls, helping KKR recover from 49 for 3 to a challenging 176 against Rajasthan Royals here on Thursday night.

However, the hosts failed to defend the total with teenager Riyan Parag (47) and Jofra Archer (27 not out) scripting a stunning three-wicket win.

“It’s my job to lead from the front. But sometimes the results don’t go your way. So it’s obviously always a tough thing to mend. But the fact is that we try hard as a team and I have belief in my boys that we’ll come stronger,” he said.

Advertising

With another loss, KKR’s hopes of making the play-offs are all but over.

“It is very difficult. I am not going to sit here and say ‘it’s okay and stuff’… It’s very disappointing. We tried hard but we were just not able to cross the line.”

Following their nine-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad which was their fifth defeat in a row, Karthik was given a “break” as the skipper was not seen with the team on the eve of the match, raising speculation about his captaincy.

“Obviously when the results don’t go your way these questions will be asked, and I understand that. But as a team, we’re trying to do a lot of things right.”

“There’re no things that we’re not attending to. We’re trying to make the right changes, build the right combination and trying to come in every game believing that we can win. We’re trying to keep everybody in good space and making sure the dressing room is good and they all trust in the leader.”

Spin duo of Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla shared five wickets among them and removed the three key batsmen — Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes. But the pacers let the team down with Parag and Archer sealing the chase with 44-run stand for the seventh wicket.

“I think bowling overall has been found wanting a little bit definitely. I think batting as well… That’s why we are not been able to close games. That’s something we need to look into definitely,” Karthik added.

Inswingers coming off well after county stint: Aaron

Rajasthan Royals pacer Varun Aaron credited his county stint for his improvement as a bowler, following the team’s three-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here.

In an excellent new-ball spell of 3-1-10-2, Aaron removed both the Kolkata Knight Riders openers — Chris Lynn (0) and Shubman Gill (14) — with inswinging deliveries.

“I’ve always bowled inswing but it’s coming off a lot better after my county stint,” said Aaron, who was not bought by any team for IPL 2018 and went on to play county cricket with Leicestershire, on Thursday.

Aaron took full advantage of the Eden greentop and delivered a beauty to clean up Gill with a knuckle-ball that sharply cut back in.

“I used to rely on my outswing a lot before. But last year when I was not playing the IPL, I played county cricket and did work on my inswing which is really handy because on wickets like these you can’t get give much of room. So there’s no point bowling outswing at my pace,” the 29-year-old said.

Aaron said he would be returning to county cricket.

“I’m looking forward to going and playing in county cricket after the IPL because I’ve some time. I really enjoyed my time last year. I don’t really know which team will need a fast bowler since I’m going to join mid-season. It all depends on availability of the current players and their fitness and form.”

All-praise for the Eden wicket, Aaron said it was a very good cricketing surface.

“The wicket definitely had something for everybody, not just me. I was looking forward to bowling here because it had more bounce than the other wickets we played on.

“Since we won the toss and chose to bowl, we knew there would be a little seam movement up front. I always love bowling at Eden and it is one of my favourite places to bowl and it has a value-for-shot outfield.”

Thais was his only second appearance for Rajasthan Royals this season and the pacer said: “It was more of a team combination thing and management’s decision. There was no injury concern at all.”

Chasing 176, Royals had lost their top top four batsmen including that of Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes in 10.1 overs but Aaron said they never gave up.

Advertising

“At no point we thought that the game’s lost as the Eden has such a fast outfield. You get so much value for your shots. We were just like three or four hits away and it came off well,” he said.