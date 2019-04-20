Toggle Menu
IPL 2019: KKR didn’t win but is anything impossible anymore?

Virat Kohli smashed his first century of the season after Moeen Ali's blistering knock as RCB went on to pile 213/4. In reply, KKR were restricted to 203/5.

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs. (BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs on Friday. Virat Kohli smashed his first century of the season after Moeen Ali’s blistering knock as RCB went on to pile 213/4 after batting first. In reply, KKR were almost out of the chase with asking rate touching 15 with eight overs to spare. However, Andre Russell (65 of 25 balls) and Nitish Rana (86 off 45 balls) forged a century-partnership and almost managed to pull off an improbable chase. However, the target proved to be a bit too much in the end. Here are some of the best reactions to the match-

Meanwhile, reflecting on the match, Marcus Stoinis said, “It hasn’t been great for us, but you enjoy the learnings and hopefully take that momentum. I just kept it simple and been working on bowling straight lines, I enjoy having a crack in the death overs and I really enjoyed it. You can’t get too predictable and you just gotta accept that one will go for six or probably two will go for six, but you gotta keep trying.”

