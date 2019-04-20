IPL 2019: KKR didn’t win but is anything impossible anymore?

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs on Friday. Virat Kohli smashed his first century of the season after Moeen Ali’s blistering knock as RCB went on to pile 213/4 after batting first. In reply, KKR were almost out of the chase with asking rate touching 15 with eight overs to spare. However, Andre Russell (65 of 25 balls) and Nitish Rana (86 off 45 balls) forged a century-partnership and almost managed to pull off an improbable chase. However, the target proved to be a bit too much in the end. Here are some of the best reactions to the match-

It didn’t happen but is anything impossible anymore? #KKRvRCB — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 19 April 2019

At a point of time it did feel like @NitishRana_27 and @Russell12A will get KKR over the line but this batting order is over dependent. The top 4 could have had a better strike rate!#KKRvRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 19 April 2019

Saw another super cricket match at the best venue in the country .. what a ground what a cricketing pitch..@imVkohli decision of steel to bowl moen ali..@BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 19 April 2019

https://t.co/Pb1Ze0vVNU #KKR couldn’t win it but Andre Russell and Nitish Rana played fantastic innings. Great entertainment. #KKRvRCB #IPL2019 — Nikhil Mantravadi (@NikhilMantrava1) 19 April 2019

Meanwhile, reflecting on the match, Marcus Stoinis said, “It hasn’t been great for us, but you enjoy the learnings and hopefully take that momentum. I just kept it simple and been working on bowling straight lines, I enjoy having a crack in the death overs and I really enjoyed it. You can’t get too predictable and you just gotta accept that one will go for six or probably two will go for six, but you gotta keep trying.”