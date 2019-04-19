IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB playing XI: AB de Villiers sits out, Dale Steyn returns after nine years for RCB

AB de Villiers has sat out due to illness but Dale Steyn makes a comeback into the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the first time in nine years. Heinrich Klaasen replaces de Villiers as RCB face Kolkata Knight Riders away from home. KKR have won the toss and chosen to bowl first.

The hosts are playing an unchanged side. Captain Dinesh Karthik, who was recently revealed as India’s back up wicketkeeper for the upcoming World Cup, said that the team had benefited from the break they had got between their previous match and this one.

Karthik was echoing what coach Jacques Kallis had said after KKR’s defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. “We’ve played five games in nine days and the guys are pretty tired mentally. It will be good to get away and have a break not playing cricket for a couple of days and then work hard and be ready for Friday,” Kallis said after KKR’s five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik (capt), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (capt), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini